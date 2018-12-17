LAS VEGAS — Second-ranked Wartburg won all three of its duals Monday as the Knights hosted their annual Desert Duals, but not without a challenge.
Division II Colorado Mesa, ranked 25th, led 19-16 going into the final two matches, but Wartburg got a decision from Trevor Walton at 197 pounds and a major decision from Bowen Wileman at 285 to pull out a victory.
The Knights also whipped Concordia (Wis.) 52-6 and 12th-ranked North Central 41-3 as they improved to 6-0 in dual meets this season.
Individually, No. 1-ranked Brock Rathbun was 3-0 on the day with a technical fall and a major decision while Walton was 3-0 with two pins and Wileman 3-0 with a pin and a regular decision in addition to his major.
Brady Kyner won both of his matches on the day by major decision, top-ranked Cross Cannone went 2-0 with an 8-2 decision over seventh-ranked Payton Tawater of Colorado-Mesa and a technical fall, and fourth-ranked Kyle Briggs was 2-0 with a major decision and a pin.
Desert Duals
WARTBURG 23, COLO.-MESA 19
125 — Brady Kyner (Wart) maj. dec. Tim Romero, 8-0, 133 — Brock Rathbun (Wart) tech. fall over Bracken Lovell, 16-0, 141 — Eduardo Pehna (C-M) maj. dec. Brady Fritz, 17-5, 149 — Daniel Van Hoose (C-M) pinned Zayren Terukina, 3:30, 157 — Cross Cannone (Wart) dec. Payton Tawater, 8-2, 165 — Jason Buhr (C-M) pinned Michael Ross, 1:55, 174 — Kyle Briggs (Wart) maj. dec. Seth Lathem, 12-1, 184 — Nolan Krone (C-M) dec. Isaiah Cox, 8-4, 197 — Trevor Walton (Wart) dec. Anthony Lodermeier, 11-7, 285 — Bowen Wileman (Wart) maj. dec. Hunter Mooring, 14-1.
WARTBURG 52, CONCORDIA 6
125 — Connor Cleveland (Wart) won by forfeit, 133 — Rathbun (Wart) won by forfeit, 141 — Brenden Baker (Wart) pinned Bryan Jordan, :54, 149 — Terukina (Wart) maj. dec. Miguel Betancourt, 13-5, 157 — Max Forsyth (Wart) pinned Eric Martinson, :46, 165 — Ross (Wart) pinned Alex Montbriand, :27, 174 — Derek LeeLoy (Wart) pinned Tray Wilson, 2:47, 184 — Merrick O’Donnell (Con) pinned Cox, 1:09, 197 — Walton (Wart) pinned Borgan Howard, 4:39, 285 — Wileman (Wart) pinned Collin Riley, 1:29.
WARTBURG 41, N. CENTRAL 3
125 — Kyner (Wart) maj. dec. Ian Mullen, 12-2, 133 — Rathbun (Wart) maj. dec. Jaime Suarez, 15-2, 141 — Fritz (Wart) pinned Marc Fleenor 1:50, 149 — Anthony Rink (NC) dec. Terukina, 9-5, 157 — Cannone (Wart) tech. fall over Rafael Roman, 15-0, 165 — Ross (Wart) maj. dec. Ben Williamson, 13-0, 174 — Briggs (Wart) pinned Cam Hayes, 1:38, 184 — Cox (Wart) dec. Cody Baldridge, 4-1, 197 — Walton (Wart) pinned Tyler Vittal, 7:48, 285 — Wileman (Wart) dec. Audel Ochoa, 9-3.
