WAVERLY – The No. 1-ranked Wartburg College wrestling team took home its 30th American Rivers Conference title in 31 years on Friday after beating the No. 7 Loras College, 22-15, at Levick Arena.

The Duhawks started a rally late in the dual that put them six points away with two matches left before Knight sophomore Massoma Endene drove in the dagger with a 12-2 major decision at 197 over Colin Murphy.

But Endene wasn’t thinking about how close it was or about wrestling in the clutch – he was just looking to win his match and to put some extra points on the board for the Knights.

“Honestly, regardless of match, it’s always to look for bonus points. That’s what our coaches preach to us,” Endene said. “So if everyone does their job and scores and gets points, then at the end of the day, the score, it’ll work itself out.”

The dual had its early scares with the first two matches starting with takedowns for Loras. However, James Levy and Joe Pins both managed to work counterattack in the first period with reversals. Levy then turned his reversal and comeback into a 19-4 technical fall over Justin Murray, while Pins converted his change of fortune into a 82 decision.

“That’s just wrestle through positions,” said head coach Eric Keller. “It’s wrestling and you’re not going to be able to control every variable, you’re going to have adversity through the course of a match and how quick can you rebound from adversity, or something bad happening and both of those guys did an outstanding job of that tonight.”

No.1-ranked Zayren Terukina kept up the winning for Wartburg with a 9-1 major decision over Eric Kinkaid in the 141-pound match, followed by Kris Rumph besting Jalen Schropp, with a mat control penalty putting the Duhawks at a deficit for points at 15-(1).

It took the No.1-ranked Zeke Smith to get Loras going with a 6-3 decision over the No. 3 David Hollingsworth. They got another major boost the next match when Dustin Bohren upset and pinned the No. 4 Nathan Fuller. Zane Mulder stopped the bleeding for the Knights a 9-3 victory against Zeb Gnida, but the No.2 Shane Liegel pulled the Duhawks to within 18-12 with a major over No. 10 Jordan Bushey.

With the score now at 18-12, Wartburg needed to win one of its last two matches to put it away. Luckily for the orange and black, one of those matches was the 197-pound bout, where the No. 3 Endene was waiting. Endene wasted no time, earning a takedown and two extended near-falls in the first period to earn enough points for a major decision over Colin Murphy.

“We lost a couple heartbreakers at the 157, 165,” Keller said. “And obviously Mo, the way that guy trains, his consistency level every single day, you know what you’re going to get with him and he went out and sealed it.”

Wyatt Wreidt won 1-0 over Damari Dancy in the heavyweights for the Duhawks, but Endene had already put it away.

“There’s been a lot of amazing guys that have come through this program that this means a lot to,” Keller said. “This is important to our program, the history of it, the legacy of it and this is a step along the way to us getting what we want and it’s an important one.”

