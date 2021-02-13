College wrestling: Wartburg secures A-R-C championship

WAVERLY -- Wartburg College continues to set the standard for success within the American Rivers Conference.
The Knights (8-1, 8-0 A-R-C) completed another conference title run with a dominant 28-5 win over Loras (5-3, 5-1) Saturday at Levick Arena.
Wartburg secured major decision victories from Brady Kyner (11-3), Zane Mulder (14-4) and Kyle Briggs (8-0). Unranked Knights Joe Pins and David Hollingsworth knocked off ranked Loras wrestlers No. 10 Zach Licht, 7-3, and Daniel Ruiz, 6-5, in the 133 and 157-pound matches, respectively.
Loras' lone victory came from Shane Liegel's second-period pin over Cael Krueger at 184.
Wartburg was deducted two team points for unsportsmanlike conduct during the dual and Loras was deducted a team point for mat control.
The conference crown stands as the 38th in Wartburg wrestling program history. The Knights' 27-year streak of conference championships was snapped by Loras last season.
Wartburg also secured a win over Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday, 47-3.
WARTBURG 28, LORAS 5
125 - Brady Kyner (Wartburg) dec. Aiden Evans, 11-3. 133 - Joe Pins (Wartburg) dec. Zach Licht, 7-3. 141 - Kris Rumph (Wartburg) dec. Jalen Schropp, 7-3. 149 - Brady Fritz (Wartburg) dec. Zeke Smith, 3-1. 157 - David Hollingsworth (Wartburg) dec. Daniel Ruiz, 6-5. 165 - Zane Mulder (Wartburg) dec. Tad Griffith, 14-4. 174 - Kyle Briggs (Wartburg) dec. Jacob Krakow, 8-0. 184 - Shane Liegel (Loras) pinned Cael Krueger, 4:02. 197 - Kobe Woods (Wartburg) dec. Brady Vogel, 7-2. Heavyweight - Jordon Brandon (Wartburg) dec. Wyatt Wriedt, 6-2.
WARTBURG 47, NEBRASKA WESLEYAN 3
125 - Brady Kyner (WAR) pinned Tyler Laudick, 2:49. 133 - Eron Haynes (NWU) dec. Nick Meling, 9-7. 141 - Kris Rumph (WAR) dec. Van Schmidt, 17-4. 149 - Brady Fritz (WAR) dec. Collin Quandt, 15-3. 157 - Carter Proffitt (WAR) tech fall over Derek Wortman, 16-0. 165 - Zane Mulder (WAR) pinned R'Marius Harper, 1:40. 174 - Kyle Briggs (WAR) pinned Talan McGill, 0:36. 184 - Cael Krueger (WAR) tech fall over Daniel Alonzo, 16-1. 197 - Brock Meyer (WAR) tech fall over Andrew Ellerbee, 16-0. Heavyweight - Eli Pannell (WAR) pinned Dawson Schertweger, 0:21.
