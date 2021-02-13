College wrestling: Wartburg secures A-R-C championship

WAVERLY -- Wartburg College continues to set the standard for success within the American Rivers Conference.

The Knights (8-1, 8-0 A-R-C) completed another conference title run with a dominant 28-5 win over Loras (5-3, 5-1) Saturday at Levick Arena.

Wartburg secured major decision victories from Brady Kyner (11-3), Zane Mulder (14-4) and Kyle Briggs (8-0). Unranked Knights Joe Pins and David Hollingsworth knocked off ranked Loras wrestlers No. 10 Zach Licht, 7-3, and Daniel Ruiz, 6-5, in the 133 and 157-pound matches, respectively.

Loras' lone victory came from Shane Liegel's second-period pin over Cael Krueger at 184.

Wartburg was deducted two team points for unsportsmanlike conduct during the dual and Loras was deducted a team point for mat control.

The conference crown stands as the 38th in Wartburg wrestling program history. The Knights' 27-year streak of conference championships was snapped by Loras last season.

Wartburg also secured a win over Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday, 47-3.

