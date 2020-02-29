College wrestling: Wartburg advances six to regional semifinals

DUBUQUE – Wartburg College advanced six wrestlers to the semifinals and have nine wrestlers still alive after the first day of the NCAA Division III Lower Midwest regional Saturday at the Five Flags Center.

Top-ranked Kristian Rumph at 133, Martine Sandoval at 157, Max Forsyth at 165, Kyle Briggs at 174, Kobe Woods at 197 and Jordan Brandon at heavyweight all earned semifinal bids.

Rumph was nearly upset by Luther College’s Tyler Difiore in the quarterfinals. Difiore broke a 2-2 tie with 10 seconds left in the match, but Rumph was awarded a reversal at the buzzer to force sudden victory. Rumph then almost immediately scored to win 6-4.

Sandoval had a major decision to open his day, and pinned Luke Condy of Central in 1 minute and 9 seconds in the quarterfinals. Both Forsyth and Briggs recorded two pins.

The Knights had a pair of wrestlers upset as seventh-ranked Brady Kyner lost in the quarterfinals to Simpson’s Dylan McChesney, 9-3, and returning all-American Brady Fritz lost to Coe College’s Riley Wright, 6-3, in the quarterfinals.

Kyner and Fritz both won consolation matches to stay alive.

The top three at each weight advance to the NCAA Championships on March 14-15 in Cedar Rapids at the U.S. Cellular Center.