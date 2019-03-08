CLEVELAND -- Upper Iowa University's Justin Folley and Nick Baumler secured All-America status on the opening day of the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships Friday.
The Peacocks took four wrestlers to the national tournament, but Maleek Williams and Brock Benitz were knocked out with two losses.
Folley opened with an 11-0 major decision at 133 pounds, then lost a 4-3 heartbreaker to Hunter Bray of Notre Dame (Ohio) in the quarterfinals. Folley bounced back with an 11-3 major in the consolation bracket to stay alive.
Baumler, the former North Fayette Valley standout, won his first match by a 9-4 margin. He ran into Vince Dietz of St. Cloud State in the quarterfinals and was pinned late in the match, then rebounded with a 5-2 decision in a consolation match to guarantee a top eight finish for the second straight season.
Williams began his day with a major decision, but then dropped a 9-6 decision and suffered a pin to end his tournament. Benitz also won his first match, 4-3, but lost decisions in the quarterfinals and consolations.
St. Cloud State led Wheeling Jesuit 56.5-50 heading into Saturday's final day.
