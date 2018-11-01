FAYETTE -- Upper Iowa opened its 2018-19 Division II wrestling season with a 56-0 victory over Truman State Thursday in the Dorman Gymnasium.
The Peacocks got falls from Justin Folley at 141, Jamie Gehling at 184 and Nick Baumler at 197.
Tucker Black registered a technical fall at 165.
Truman State forfeited at five weights.
Upper Iowa is at the Yellowjacket Open Saturday in Rochester, Minn.
