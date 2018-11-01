Try 1 month for 99¢
New Upper Iowa logo 2017
Buy Now

FAYETTE -- Upper Iowa opened its 2018-19 Division II wrestling season with a 56-0 victory over Truman State Thursday in the Dorman Gymnasium.

The Peacocks got falls from Justin Folley at 141, Jamie Gehling at 184 and Nick Baumler at 197.

Tucker Black registered a technical fall at 165.

Truman State forfeited at five weights.

Upper Iowa is at the Yellowjacket Open Saturday in Rochester, Minn.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments