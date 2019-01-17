LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. -- No. 21 Iowa State won seven of 10 matches as the Cyclones topped Rider in a non-conference dual Thursday, 29-17.
The Cyclones got off a fast start getting pins from Alex Mackall in 5 minutes and 36 seconds over Jonathan Tropea at 125, and Ian Parker flattened Travis Layton in 5:19 at 141.
ISU (5-1 overall, 2-0 Big 12) also got major decisions from Jarrett Degen at 149, Marcus Coleman at 174 and Sam Colbray at 184, while Independence native Chase Straw scored a 10-4 win over Gion Fluri at 157.
The Cyclones wrestle at West Virginia Sunday at Noon (Central).
