COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Northern Iowa got a big victory from senior Josh Alber, but the Panthers could not keep pace with fifth-ranked Missouri Thursday in a 29-12 loss to the Tigers in a non-conference dual.
Alber, ranked eighth, scored a late takedown to beat third-ranked and two-time all-American Jaydin Eierman, 4-3, at 141 pounds.
The victory was Alber's fourth top-20 win of the season, and first over an opponent ranked in the top-five. Alber has not lost since Dec. 16, and his streak includes a championship performance at the Midlands.
Missouri won its 32nd consecutive dual as the Tigers got pins at 133 and 174, while they recorded major decisions at 157 and heavyweight.
UNI got a win from 12th-ranked Bryce Steiert at 157, 7-1, over No. 13 Connor Flynn. Sixth-ranked Drew Foster received a forfeit at 184.
The Panthers (2-4 overall, 2-0 Big 12) return to action Sunday at 2 p.m. when they hosts Air Force.
