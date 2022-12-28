College women's wrestling: Upper Iowa will add women's wrestling 2024

FAYETTE -- Upper Iowa University announced today that the Peacock Athletics Department will be adding women's wrestling in a shift of the department's women's sport offerings.

Upper Iowa will remain at 23 intercollegiate sports including 11 women's sports, 10 men's sports and two mixed gender sports. The women's wrestling program will begin competition in the fall of 2024.

"We are thrilled to bring women's wrestling to Upper Iowa University and offer an opportunity to the student-athletes both in high school and community college to further both their education and athletic careers," said Rick Hartzell, UIU Vice President for Athletics. "We are excited to extend the traditions of success within our men's wrestling program and provide a first-class experience to the next generation of women collegiate wrestlers. We will begin identifying the best candidates for the head coaching position and look forward to being a part of the sport's advancement from NCAA emerging sport to championship sport."

An emerging sport is a women's sport recognized by the NCAA that is intended to help schools provide more athletics opportunities for women and more sport-sponsorship options for the institutions. The NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics is charged with the identification, the management and the progression of the sport toward NCAA championship status. In the past 21 years, beach volleyball, rowing, ice hockey, water polo and bowling have become championship sports.

In January 2022, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union sanctioned girls' wrestling as the state's 11th championship sport and this February the IGHSAU State Wrestling tournament will take place in Coralville. Iowa joined 33 other states in the nation that have girls' wrestling as a sanctioned sport. This winter, 190 high schools will compete in the sport across Iowa.

"While we are excited for the addition of women's wrestling at Upper Iowa and believe it will thrive as a sport for the Peacocks, we are sad to announce that our women's lacrosse program will be discontinued immediately," Hartzell added. "We have worked every day for the last five years to move this program to a sustainable position. Unfortunately, given the roster size issues that we have had over the years and the lack of high school girls' lacrosse teams in the state, we feel that this is the best decision not only for the university, but for the student-athletes."

The Midwest is nationally recognized as the hotbed of wrestling, in particular in Iowa.

Several colleges in Iowa already sponsor women's wrestling programs and will serve as nearby opponents on future Peacock women's wrestling schedules. Four-year programs in Iowa include institutions at several levels including NCAA Division I (one), NCAA Division III (six), NAIA (four). In addition, five community colleges in the state sponsor women's wrestling.

Three schools in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, to which Upper Iowa will be moving beginning in the fall of 2023, already sponsor women's wrestling including McKendree University, Quincy University, and William Jewell College.