College women's basketball: Wartburg women rout Iowa Wesleyan
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

College women's basketball: Wartburg women rout Iowa Wesleyan

WAVERLY – The Wartburg College women’s basketball team shot nearly 56 percent from the field as the Knights improved to 6-0 overall with a 104-46 victory over Iowa Wesleyan Wednesday at Levick Arena.

The 58-point margin was the largest of the season.

Five different Wartburg players reached double figures led by freshman forward Jaedon Murphy’s 14. Joining Murphy in double figures were Kaitlyn Volesky (12), Ally Conrad (12), Macy Harris (10) and Sara Faber (10).

In all 15 different Knights scored in the victory.

Wartburg returns to action Saturday at Buena Vista.

