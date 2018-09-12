FORT DODGE — Iowa Central turned back Hawkeye Community College Wednesday in a five-set matchup between Top 20 teams.
Set scores were 25-23, 21-25, 24-26, 25-20, 15-9.
Amaya Finley had a big night for 16th-ranked Iowa Central (10-4 overall, 3-0 Iowa Community College Conference) with 27 kills in 68 total attacks. Defensively, Kryssie Okinaka had 37 digs as part of an effort that saw five players finish with 16 or more.
Hawkeye, ranked 11th in this week’s NJCAA poll, lost for just the second time in 13 matches this season and is 2-1 in the ICCC.
