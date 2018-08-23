WATERLOO — It was a victory months in the making.
With a group of players who began working out together last December, Hawkeye Community College debuted its new women’s volleyball program Wednesday at the RedTail Athletics building.
RedTail fans did not go home disappointed as HCC rolled to a 25-9, 25-16, 25-12 victory over John Wood Community College out of Quincy, Illinois.
“This has been amazing,” said outside hitter and Waterloo native Lexi Wroe. “We have worked so hard from back in December until today ... we put in the hard work and it showed.”
The many months of drills and an eye-opening scrimmage at Upper Iowa last week had Hawkeye prepared for its first official match, and the RedTails shined in front of a huge crowd that packed their home gymnasium.
HCC displayed a wide array of explosive hitters and crisp passing, led by libero Haylee Keune of La Porte City and pinpoint setting by Maggie Driscol, also of La Porte City.
If the team, which includes 13 players from Northeast Iowa, had any jitters, they did not show.
“It was a long wait,” head coach Scott Weston said. “We have had some struggles through preseason. The last two nights of practice we really came together. We looked fluid and movements were so much better, so I really think they started to get the look of hunger.”
After one errant serve gave John Wood a 1-0 lead in the first game, the RedTails took over. That was one of only two leads the Blazers had the entire night.
After falling behind 1-0, Hawkeye rattled off the next six points, including an ace by Wroe. The RedTails had three 6-0 runs in the first game, including the final six points as Paige Eiffler of Reinbeck hammered home the final two points.
“This was the best possible way to start out the program,” Wroe said. “We were excited. We knew a lot of people were going to be here. We were kind of nervous, but used that as motivation, saying, ‘We’re here, we’re ready to play, let’s go.’ and it showed.”
John Wood found a few more answers in game two, erasing a 16-5 deficit and pulling within 18-13 on a Shayla Darnell kill. But the RedTails righted ship, and a block by Brooke Dreesman finished off that game.
Hawkeye rolled in the third game with Megan Hudson capping the victory with her team-best ninth kill.
The RedTails also got six kills, three aces and two blocks from Waterloo native Jessica Hopkins.
“We played well all the way around,” Weston said. “We were still working on our lineup up until Tuesday, but I think we found what it is tonight. That group worked pretty well together.”
HCC is next in action Friday and Saturday in Beatrice, Neb., at Southeast Community College’s Invitational. The RedTails’ next home match is Sept. 5 against DMACC.
