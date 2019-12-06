LINCOLN, Neb. -- Despite growing up within the same athletics conference at similar small-town Northeast Iowa high schools, Kylie DeBerg admits she didn’t know Riley Sents that well last season.
A Hudson native who transferred into Missouri’s volleyball program following a stint at Illinois, DeBerg remains an imposing 6-foot-4 weapon on the volleyball court. The outside hitter has transferred her dynamic jump serve, powerful swings and elite blocking ability into an All-American caliber season with the Tigers.
After Missouri advanced into the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a sweep over their near hometown college Northern Iowa, DeBerg pointed out that she’s playing for Sents -- a fifth-year senior Tigers libero from Grundy Center.
“We’ve gotten really close this last year,” DeBerg said. “I didn’t really talk to her that much last year, but it being her senior year, I just wanted to play for her and know that I can do anything that I can for her.”
Sents’ advice to DeBerg this season, “To be ready for every moment and not take anything for granted.”
Sents increased her career digs total to an even 1,300 after leading Missouri’s back row against a familiar UNI program that the Tigers also played during the non-conference portion of this year's 2019 schedule.
“I was really excited when I saw their names pop up (during the NCAA selection show) because that’s obviously the team I grew up watching,” Sents said. “It was really awesome just to see everybody again and to get to play them for a second time this year. I was obviously happy with how we played so that made it even better.”
Sents and DeBerg’s play was on point throughout Friday’s match. With Missouri working to close out the sweep in set three, DeBerg covered a UNI slide attack with a solo stuff block as part of her five rejections to go with nine kills. Sents also lunged to dig up a heavy handed attack from UNI’s top hitter, Karlie Taylor, as part of her team-high 13 digs to go with an ace.
DeBerg entered Saturday’s second-round match against returning national finalist and No. 6 Nebraska with 510 kills this season, 13 back of Missouri’s program record. She led the Southeastern Conference and ranked 10th nationally by entering the postseason with an average of 4.82 kills per set.
“The coaches have definitely helped me to get to where I am,” said DeBerg, a junior All-SEC selection. “It’s like a family here.
“Every part of my game, especially my mental game, the coaches have helped me with that. I’ve had problems knowing how to be mentally ready, and it’s gotten a lot better.”
