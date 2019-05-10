CEDAR RAPIDS -- Wartburg College built a five-point lead over Nebraska Wesleyan in the women's standings after Friday's action at the American Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships.
The Knights got wins from Carina Collet in the 10,000 (37.57.15), the 4x800 relay of Lilly Campbell, Carson McSorley, Ashley Stevens and Belle Tyynismaa (9:22.78), Jarika Eisentrager in the long jump (17-6.25) and a runner-up effort from Ellie Roquet in the high jump (5-4.25).
In the men's competition, Wartburg stands fifth with 49 points in a tight race. Dubuque leads Central 65-63 with Nebraska Wesleyan third at 58.
The Knights got a win from Joe Freiburger in the 10,000 (31.56.28), Famiek Cook in the long jump (23-4) and Riley Barrett in the decathlon (6,046 points).
