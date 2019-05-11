CEDAR RAPIDS -- Wartburg College put together a big day Saturday to sweep the American Rivers Conference track and field championships.
The Knights edged Nebraska Wesleyan by a half-point, 188.5-188, for the women's title and surged from fifth place to run away with the men's title 197-144 over Dubuque.
The 800 was a key event for the women. Erica Rittgers won it for the Knights while Lily Campbell took third, Belle Tyynismaa fourth and Ashley Stevens sixth.
Wartburg had three runners score in the 1,500 -- Rittgers, Carina Collet and Moriah Morter while Collet (5,000) Maggi Bjustrom (100 hurdles) and Carson McSorley (400 hurdles) were runners-up.
Luther got a victory from Anna Restemayer in the 1,500.
For the men, Wartburg's Casey Roberts, Mark Schultz and Frosty Lorimer went 1-3-4 in the 800. Roberts, Caleb Appleton and Matt Heinzman took the top three spots in the 1,500, respectively, with Ali Ali fifth.
Sam Pinkowski added a win in the 5,000 with Appleton and Joe Freiburger third and fourth. Four Knights placed in the 110 hurdles. Famiek Cook won with Dallas Wright second, Nick Kennicker fifth and Andrew Black sixth. Wright and Kennicker also went 1-2 in the 400 hurdles.
Wartburg's 4x100 relay of Denison Harrington, Joe Duehr, Wright and Bryson Runge added a victory, and the 4x400 took second.
Friday, the Knights got wins from Collet in the 10,000 (37.57.15), the 4x800 relay of Campbell, McSorley, Stevens and Tyynismaa (9:22.78), Jarika Eisentrager in the long jump (17-6.25) and a runner-up effort from Ellie Roquet in the high jump (5-4.25).
Wartburg also got men's wins from Freiburger in the 10,000 (31.56.28), Cook in the long jump (23-4) and Riley Barrett in the decathlon (6,046 points).
