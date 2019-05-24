{{featured_button_text}}

GENEVA, Ohio -- Wartburg College's Casey Roberts ran the sixth-fastest preliminary time Friday and advanced to Saturday's 800-meter finals at the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships.

Roberts ran 1:52.11 while teammate Mark Schulz posted a 1:54.42 that wasn't quite good enough to get him to Saturday.

In women's events Friday, Maggi Bjustrom clocked 16.30 in the 100 hurdle prelims, but did not advance. Anna Rehberg marked 13.10 meters in the shot put for 15th place, but that didn't get her into the final round, either.

Action continues Saturday.

