GENEVA, Ohio -- Wartburg College's Casey Roberts ran the sixth-fastest preliminary time Friday and advanced to Saturday's 800-meter finals at the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships.
Roberts ran 1:52.11 while teammate Mark Schulz posted a 1:54.42 that wasn't quite good enough to get him to Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
In women's events Friday, Maggi Bjustrom clocked 16.30 in the 100 hurdle prelims, but did not advance. Anna Rehberg marked 13.10 meters in the shot put for 15th place, but that didn't get her into the final round, either.
Action continues Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.