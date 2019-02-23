WAVERLY -- Wartburg College came up three points short of sweeping the American Rivers Conference Indoor Track and Field championships Saturday.
The Knights won the men's title by 40 1/2 points over Loras, but Nebraska Wesleyan edged Wartburg 181 1/2-178 1/2 for the women's crown. Luther was sixth in the women's competition and seventh in the men's meet.
Wartburg got women's wins from Ashley Stevens in the 800 (2:18.53), Cassidy Christopher in the mile (5:12.60), Carina Collet in the 3,000 (9:57.83) and 5,000 (17:26.12), Jarika Eisentrager in the long jump (17-7), Maggi Bjustrom in the 60 hurdles (9.02) and the distance medley relay of Trinity Borland, Jaderial Staebler, Erica Rittgers and Christopher (12:26.02).
The Knights also had several runner-up efforts, including Belle Tyynismaa in the 800, Christopher in the 3,000, Nicki Schneider in the pole vault, Anna Rehberg in the shot put, along with the 4x400 relay of Jackie Ganshirt, Brenna Jacobs, Lily Campbell and Tyynismaa and the 4x800 group of Ashley Stevens, Carson McSorley, Staebler and Rittgers.
Wartburg champions in the men's competition were Mark Schultz in the 800 (1:55.23), Matt Heinzman in the mile (4:16.70), Caleb Appleton in the 3,000 (8:34.62), Sam Pinkowski in the 5,000 (14:40.87), Riley Barrett in the heptathlon (4,261 points) and Famiek Cook in the long jump (24-1 3/4).
The Knights also claimed the 4x200 relay with Dallas Wright, Joe Duehr, Cook and Roberto Salamo (1:29.80), the 4x800 with Heinzman, Conor Sapp, Dalton Martin and Schultz (7:53.52) and the distance medley with Frosty Lorimer, Wyatt Schmidt, Sapp and Casey Roberts.
Taking second for Wartburg were Wright in the 200, Roberts in the 800, Joe Freiburger in the 5,000 and the 4x400 relay of Wright, Cook, Salamo and Roberts.
Luther got a second-place effort from Dan Iselin in the mile and from the distance medley relay of Alex Streitz, Juan Antonio Nelson, Kyle Gilbert and Iselin.
