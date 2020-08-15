College sports: Bowlsby not convinced spring season will work

AMES — When the Big 10 and Pac 12 canceled their fall sports seasons, many thought the other power-five conferences would follow suit.
On Wednesday, after the Big 12 announced it would try to play during the fall with a modified schedule, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said he and the other conference commissioners talked regularly with medical experts on conference calls.
While all of the conferences had the same or similar information from the medical professionals, the Big 12, ACC and SEC elected to try and play fall sports while the Big 10 and Pac 12 didn’t.
“We spent a lot of time with the other conference commissioners and I think there was some presumption that meant that we were all going to be in lock-step,” Bowlsby said. “In the end, we all have to do what is best for our individual conferences.
“And we’re not all similarly situated. In the case of the Pac-12, they have a really tough situation in southern California with two of their flagship schools there. Each league had to make its own decision.”
When the Big 10 and Pac 12 announced their decision, Bowlsby did say it made him pause and evaluate their decision and how they came to that decision.
“We had to look at what the driving factors were for them and then we had to make our own assessments on those same criteria,” Bowlsby said. “What we heard from our experts is that some of the ramifications from the virus can be mitigated and can be properly managed. As long as that continues to be the case, they believe we can safely conduct competition and practice.
“If we get to a place where it’s their opinion that we can no longer do that, then we will be able to pivot very quickly.”
The Big 10 and Pac 12 are formulating plans on how to make a spring season work. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm put out his own detailed plan on how they can make it work.
Bowlsby isn’t sold on a spring plan working.
“I have never thought that preemptively moving to the spring made a lot of sense,” Bowlsby said. “March, April and May are the tail-end of virus season and I don’t think there’s a single indication that it’s going to be a better situation in March, April and May than it is right now.
“The other thing is if you start to play in March, then you bring players back and start preseason camp in January which is at the peak of virus season. It all sounds good to move to the spring but I don’t think it’s any more certain in the spring than it would be in the fall.”
He then qualified everything he just said.
“As a fall back option, I think the spring is viable,” Bowlsby said. “I just don’t think it’s a first choice and I don’t think it’s something to do preemptively.”
