College sports: Bowlsby not convinced spring season will work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AMES — When the Big 10 and Pac 12 canceled their fall sports seasons, many thought the other power-five conferences would follow suit.

On Wednesday, after the Big 12 announced it would try to play during the fall with a modified schedule, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said he and the other conference commissioners talked regularly with medical experts on conference calls.

While all of the conferences had the same or similar information from the medical professionals, the Big 12, ACC and SEC elected to try and play fall sports while the Big 10 and Pac 12 didn’t.

“We spent a lot of time with the other conference commissioners and I think there was some presumption that meant that we were all going to be in lock-step,” Bowlsby said. “In the end, we all have to do what is best for our individual conferences.

“And we’re not all similarly situated. In the case of the Pac-12, they have a really tough situation in southern California with two of their flagship schools there. Each league had to make its own decision.”

When the Big 10 and Pac 12 announced their decision, Bowlsby did say it made him pause and evaluate their decision and how they came to that decision.