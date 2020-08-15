College sports: Barta will still chair CFP selection committee

While the university and conference he represents may not be playing football this fall, Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta will continue to have a say in which teams ultimately play for a national title.
The chairman of the selection committee for the College Football Playoff has been busy this week working with the 12 other members of the committee and its staff to prepare for the upcoming season.
The virtual meetings were held Wednesday and Thursday and even with the Big Ten and Pac-12 among conferences canceling the fall season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the College Football Playoff has plans to proceed.
“We don’t know right now what the season will bring, but as a committee we are ready to us the protocol and the expertise of the 13 people who have been charged with selecting the teams,’’ Barta said in a statement.
“The committee’s task is to rank the teams based on what happens on the field. This week gave us a great chance to catch up with familiar faces and welcome our three new members to the process. If the board and management committee say we are having a (playoff), we will be ready.’’
The August meeting is traditionally one the selection committee uses to set up its work for the upcoming season.
It reviewed the processes it uses to compile its weekly rankings, discussed its protocols and assembled a list of committee members who will be recused from voting or discussions regarding selected teams.
Barta described the meetings as productive even though it was held electronically.
The one thing that has changed from recent years is the date when the selection group will need to have its work complete.
The final selection committee rankings for the 2020 season will be announced on Dec. 20, two weeks later than previously scheduled because several conferences have moved their championship games to Dec. 12 or the weekend of Dec. 18-19 because of late starts to the regular season prompted by the coronavirus situation.
In addition to announcing playoff participants that day, the committee will also announce the pairings for the playoff semifinal games – the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl this year – as well as pairings for the other four New Year’s Six bowl games, the Cotton, Fiesta, Orange and Peach bowls.
This season’s national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Barta is one of five selection committee members regarded as representatives of conferences or schools that will not be playing football this fall.
R.C. Slocum and Paola Boivin of Arizona State, Rick George of Colorado and Tom Burman of Wyoming are also in a position where they would traditionally be recused from discussions involving their schools or conferences.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!