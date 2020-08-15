College sports: Barta will still chair CFP selection committee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While the university and conference he represents may not be playing football this fall, Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta will continue to have a say in which teams ultimately play for a national title.

The chairman of the selection committee for the College Football Playoff has been busy this week working with the 12 other members of the committee and its staff to prepare for the upcoming season.

The virtual meetings were held Wednesday and Thursday and even with the Big Ten and Pac-12 among conferences canceling the fall season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the College Football Playoff has plans to proceed.

“We don’t know right now what the season will bring, but as a committee we are ready to us the protocol and the expertise of the 13 people who have been charged with selecting the teams,’’ Barta said in a statement.

“The committee’s task is to rank the teams based on what happens on the field. This week gave us a great chance to catch up with familiar faces and welcome our three new members to the process. If the board and management committee say we are having a (playoff), we will be ready.’’

The August meeting is traditionally one the selection committee uses to set up its work for the upcoming season.