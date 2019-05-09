ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Wisconsin-Eau Claire got big outs in key situations and edged Wartburg College 2-1 Thursday in the opening round of the NCAA Division III softball tournament.
The Knights (26-12) jumped in front in the top of the first inning when Katie O'Brien and Sydney Illg singled with out out and Jenna Levine was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Leah Campos worked out a two-out walk to drive in the run.
That lead didn't last long. Wisconsin-Eau Claire opened the bottom half of the inning with a leadoff single by Mikayla McEnery and she went all the way around to third on an outfield error. Katie Rongstad drove her home with a sacrifice fly for a 1-1 game.
Wartburg put runners in scoring position four more times, including a second and third situation with one out in the fourth, but couldn't come up with a clutch hit.
The Blugolds (27-11) scored the winning run in the bottom of the fifth. Jessica Heff singled and after a stolen base, Rongstad doubled home the go-ahead run.
Wisconsin-Eau Claire had just six hits and one earned run off Knights pitcher Maddie Rog (13-4), but Wartburg collected just four off a pair of Blugold pitchers, including two by Grace Petersen.
Wartburg faces Northwestern (Minn.) in a 2:30 p.m. elimination game Friday. The Knights defeated the Eagles 11-2 in an early season matchup in Florida.
