KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Iowa State freshman Talen Horton-Tucker had one of the better games of his young career on Thursday.
He scored 21 points on 8-15 shooting from the field and 5-9 shooting from beyond the arc. He also had four rebounds, three blocks and two assists in Iowa State’s 83-66 win over Baylor in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament.
But maybe the biggest thing he did was match Baylor’s Mark Vital’s toughness. He put a body on him every time a shot went up to help make sure Vital stayed off the offensive glass.
“I felt like I did pretty good today,” Horton-Tucker said. “The last two times, he was a lot more physical than me. That’s another thing, with me being a freshman – I’m not making any excuses – but these guys know what’s going on, I didn’t know what was going on, so matching his intensity this game was progress and really good. I’m really happy I was able to do that.”
He credits his toughness to his upbringing, and he wanted to prove it in the Sprint Center.
“I’m from Chicago,” Horton-Tucker said. “We’re tough.”
His contributions didn’t go unnoticed from his teammates.
“He played great,” senior Nick Weiler-Babb said. “He was one of our X-factors today, no question. He scored the ball, but on the defensive end he was grabbing rebounds, playing tough and getting stops for us.”
Horton-Tucker has been good all season – he was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team averaging 12.2 points per game. But he can get himself in trouble sometimes when he dribbles too much. Horton-Tucker tends to end possessions on a low-percentage shot after dribbling around.
On Thursday, he stayed away from difficult step-back shots.
“He’s really good,” Prohm said. “When the floor is spread, he’s tough to handle off the dribble and when he’s being more direct from A to B instead of A, B, C, D, E to get to F. When he goes in a direct line, he’s tough. When he’s making shots, it adds another element to his game.”
On Wednesday, Horton-Tucker said he lived for big stages and on Thursday he proved it, in part thanks to his decisiveness on offense.
“I feel like I was born for big stages,” Horton-Tucker said. “That’s why I got into basketball.”
Horton-Tucker has a chance to prove it over the next couple of days and weeks in the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments.
The No. 5 seeded Cyclones play either No. 1 seed Kansas State or No. 8 seed TCU on Friday at 6 p.m. Iowa State split with Kansas State during the regular season – each team winning on each other’s home court and Iowa State got swept by TCU.
“He’s a big-time player,” fellow freshman Tyrese Haliburton said. “And Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games. That’s just what he does.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.