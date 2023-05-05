WAVERLY – Wartburg College director of athletics John Cochrane calls it one of the hardest decisions he’s had to make.

Student-athlete Faith Hatch describes it as devastating.

Tuesday afternoon Wartburg announced it would no longer sponsor a women’s lacrosse program after sponsoring one for nine seasons.

The decision came one day after head coach Anna Meerbach resigned to pursue opportunities outside of athletics.

“We got to go back 10 years or so,” Cochrane said. “I was at Cornell College and there was a sense that lacrosse was on the verge of exploding as it was growing rapidly. Wartburg, Cornell, Loras almost all added women's lacrosse simultaneously.

“I mean all the indicators were it was a growing sport and everybody wanted to get out in front of it.”

When Wartburg added lacrosse it built the program its own field and according to Cochrane made every effort over the past nine years to make a go of it.

“In the end, the growth never materialized,” Cochrane said. “And the recruiting pool never got any deeper and the programs sponsoring lacrosse got exponentially bigger.

“It’s one of the hardest things you have to do as an administrator … look at young student-athletes and tell them you are discontinuing their sport. It was not an easy decision to come too. We weighed a lot of factors.”

Wartburg added the program in 2014 with its first season in 2015.

In nine seasons, the Knights made the post-season just one, which came last year. The team was 2-12 this season with its final game a 15-4 loss to Hamline University in St. Paul, Minn., April 29.

The Knights ended the season with just 13 players on their roster and had only one healthy substitute, the back-up goalkeeper.

For the student-athletes like Hatch of Knoxville, and goalkeeper Alyson Hasner of Lakeville, Minn., the suddenness of the decision and no opportunity to attempt to help save the program hurts the most.

After their loss to Hamline, the team was told of the meeting to discuss the future of the program. A day before the meeting, Meerbach’s resignation was announced.

“Tuesday on the day of the meeting, we expected to go into it with chances to talk solutions for the future of the program,” said Hatch who picked up the sport when she came to Wartburg. “But basically we were told there would no longer be a program.

“We are upset and heart-broken that they are stripping away the program with no effort to come up with a solution. We went into the meeting at 4:30 p.m. and they released the decision to discontinue the sport at 5 p.m.”

“It really was unexpected,” Hasner added.

As for transferring, Hasner said that is not in the cards for her, but she feels badly for her teammates who would like to continue their careers but saying the decision comes so late in the school year that many of the recruited student-athletes don’t feel they have many avenues to pursue to transfer.

“For me I will be staying at Wartburg because I have so many roots here and lacrosse was just one of them,” Hasner said. “But the application process for similar schools…the deadline has passed…we have three recruited student-athletes that were coming next year and they just found out their sport has been discontinued.”

For Hatch the feeling is pretty simple, “it has been a tough 48 hours.”