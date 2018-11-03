FAYETTE — Upper Iowa rallied from a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit, but the Peacocks fell a touchdown short in a 42-35 Northern Sun Conference football loss to Wayne State Saturday afternoon.
Upper Iowa (3-7) jumped in front early. Jordan Wymer intercepted a pass and returned it 38 yards to the Wayne State 3 on the second offensive snap of the game. That set up the first of two short touchdown runs by Ryan Parmely as the Peacocks took a 14-0 lead.
The Peacocks extended their lead to 21-0 early in the second quarter when Antoine Conner scored from 16 yards away.
Wayne State (3-7) then reeled off six straight TDs, beginning with Aaron Wright’s 84-yard kickoff return.
Upper Iowa drove 76 yards in 15 plays and 90 yards in eight plays for a pair of fourth-quarter scores that made it 42-35 and Daniel Ruffin Jr.’s interception gave the Peacocks possession at their own 49 with 2:38 remaining. Wayne State responded with a pair of sacks, the last on a fourth-and-23, and then ran the remaining 1:50 off the clock.
Upper Iowa finished with a 523-248 advantage in total offense. Brent Lammers was 31 of 53 passing for 356 yards and one TD with one interception and also led the Peaocks in rushing with 78 yards. Alexander Stevens caught nine passes for 161 yards and Skyler Lehman had seven receptions for 92 yards.
