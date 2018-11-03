WAVERLY — It was only fitting that Senior Day belonged to Matt Sacia.
The record-setting Wartburg College quarterback turned in another dazzling performance in the final regular-season home game of his brilliant career.
Sacia passed for 359 yards and four touchdowns as the Knights blasted rival Luther College 43-7 on Saturday afternoon before 2,237 fans at Walston-Hoover Stadium.
“Matt’s unbelievable – he’s just been incredible for us,” Wartburg coach Rick Willis said. “He’s an impressive person in everything he does – the way he carries himself, his poise. That’s on full display on the football field. He’s special. We’re really lucky to have him.”
Wartburg bolted to a 29-0 halftime lead in improving to 7-2 overall. The Knights are now 6-1 in the American Rivers Conference and tied for first with Dubuque entering the final week of the regular season.
The Knights play at Dubuque next Saturday with the winner capturing the league title and earning an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III football playoffs.
“It’s really exciting for us to have an opportunity to play for a championship,” Sacia said. “Our team is going to be really geared up and I’m sure they will be, too. We are going to have to prepare hard, give it our all and do our best.”
Sacia connected on a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes, a 19-yarder to JoJo McNair and a 59-yarder to Kolin Schulte, to extend his team’s lead to 43-0.
Sacia, a 6-foot-2 senior from Eldridge, sat out the entire fourth quarter with his team comfortably ahead. He connected on 22 of 27 attempts in the game.
“It’s been really special to be a part of this program,” Sacia said. “Wartburg is a really special place that means a lot to me. I have really great memories from my time here.”
Three Wartburg receivers hit triple digits in yards. McNair had 123 yards, Schulte 114 and Brandan Childs 106.
“This team really fought back and battled after losing to Monmouth and Simpson early in the season,” said McNair, who also broke up two passes from his cornerback position. “We feel like we are peaking at the right time and playing our best football. We are really clicking on offense and our defense is playing great.”
The Knights struck for 20 second-quarter points with a light rain falling en route to leading 29-0 at the half.
Wartburg’s Mason Carter ran for two touchdowns, including a 48-yard burst up the middle, in the opening half. Carter finished with 96 yards rushing.
Sacia followed by connecting for a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter. He was a near-perfect 18 of 21 for 236 yards in the first two quarters.
The Knights also forced two turnovers in the first half, blocked a punt and recorded a safety after a bad Luther snap.
“We really played well on both sides of the ball,” Willis said. “Our defense really set the tone with the way they stopped Luther early in the game. We got our running game going and then we started making plays in the passing game.”
The struggling Norse fell to 1-8 overall and 1-6 in league play.
Wartburg has won 12 of the last 13 meetings in the series with the Norse winning in Waverly two years ago.
“We’ve been on a good run and we’ve been playing solid football in all three phases,” Willis said. “That’s what you have to do if you want to win a championship. That was our goal from the start and now we’re in a position to fight for that in a big game.
“Obviously, it’s going to be a great challenge but one we’re really excited about.”
Wartburg 43, Luther 7
Luther 0 0 0 7 — 7
Wartburg 9 20 14 0 — 43
Wart – Mason Carter 11 run (Kain Eagle kick)
Wart – Safety, Jacob Leeps tackled in end zone
Wart – Carter 48 run (kick blocked)
Wart – Lee Bonifus 11 pass from Matt Sacia (Eagle kick)
Wart – Brandan Childs 8 pass from Sacia (Eagle kick)
Wart – JoJo McNair 19 pass from Sacia (Eagle kick)
Wart – Kolin Schulte 59 pass from Sacia (Eagle kick)
Luth – Parker Kizer 3 run (Jonah Zaimes kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Luth. Wart.
First downs 10 26
Rushes-yards 44-149 32-126
Passing yards 21 382
Comp-att-int 3-14-0 25-31-0
Punts-avg. 8-33.4 3-32.7
Fumbles-lost 2-2 4-3
Penalties-yards 10-55 3-13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
LUTHER – Whalen 8-39, Ouazzani 8-34, Vargas 11-31, Kizer 4-25, Kuykendall 9-14.
WARTBURG – Carter 19-96, Griffin 3-18, Pfiffner 5-16, Lund 1-8, McNair 1-4.
Passing
LUTHER – Ian Kuykendall 3-14-0, 21 yards.
WARTBURG – Sacia 22-27-0, 359 yards, Dodd 3-4-0, 23 yards.
Receiving
LUTHER – Joiner 2-11, Vargas 1-10.
WARTBURG – McNair 8-123, Schulte 5-114, Childs 7-106, Hofmeister 3-23, Bonifus 1-11, Carter 1-5.
