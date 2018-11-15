CEDAR RAPIDS -- Wartburg College senior quarterback Matt Sacia has repeated as the American Rivers Conference Offensive Most Valuable Player.
Sacia recorded a conference highs in passing yards (2,434), pass efficiency (197.5), touchdowns (29) and completion percentage (73.3).
The Eldridge native is the 10th Knight to earn MVP honors joining Murray McMurray (1968), Connie Hellerich (1969), Mike Ward (1982), Scott Fritz (1993), Gary Walljasper (1984), Vince Penningroth (1995), Matt Wheeler (1999), Spencer Capitani (2014) and Logan Schrader (2014, 15).
Wartburg, which opens the Division III playoffs on Saturday at Bethel College, had six players make the first team, including Sacia.
Offensive linemen Nic Vetter and Hud Johnston were first team selections, while defensive back JoJo McNair, defensive linemen Dillon Rademaker and linebacker Connor Frerichs also got top honors.
The Knights had six more players named to the second team -- defensive back Cedric Dobbins, defensive linemen Jason Fisher, linebacker Marcus Johnson, wide receiver Kolin Schulte, McNair at wide receiver and offensive linemen Tyler Schager.
Luther College had a trio of players honored -- senior defensive linemen Michael Noll and senior defensive back Dante Joseph were named to the first team, while senior tight end Trevor Joiner made the second team.
