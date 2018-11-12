WAVERLY -- American Rivers Conference champion Wartburg will meet a familiar postseason foe in Saturday's opening round of the NCAA Division III football playoffs.
The Knights (8-2) will travel to Bethel University in St. Paul, Minn., for a noon matchup against the 9-1 Royals, who received an at-large berth in the playoffs.
It's the 12th overall playoff appearance for Wartburg and the fourth time the Knights have faced Bethel in the playoffs. The Royals have won two of the previous three games, but Wartburg won the most recent meeting 24-14 during the 2015 season.
