GAMES SATURDAY

BIG 12 Iowa St. (3-2, 4-3) at Kansas (1-4, 3-5), 11 a.m.

Oklahoma St. (2-3, 5-3) at Baylor (2-3, 4-4), 11 a.m.

Kansas St. (1-4, 3-5) at TCU (1-4, 3-5), 2:30 p.m.

West Virginia (4-1, 6-1) at Texas (4-1, 6-2), 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma (4-1, 7-1) at Texas Tech (3-2, 5-3), 7 p.m.

BIG TEN

Iowa (3-2, 6-2) at Purdue (3-2, 4-4), 2:30 p.m.

Michigan St. (3-2, 5-3) at Maryland (3-2, 5-3), 11 a.m.

Nebraska (1-4, 2-6) at Ohio St. (4-1, 7-1), 11 a.m.

Rutgers (0-5, 1-7) at Wisconsin (3-2, 4-1), 11 a.m.

Minnesota (1-4, 4-4) at Illinois (1-4, 3-5), 2:30 p.m.

Penn St. (3-2, 6-2) at Michigan (5-0, 6-1), 2:45 p.m.

Notre Dame (8-0) at Northwestern (5-3), 6:15 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL

Illinois St. (2-3, 4-4) at Northern Iowa (3-2, 4-4), 1 p.m.

South Dakota (2-3, 3-5) at Indiana St. (2-3, 4-4), 12 p.m.

Western Illinois (3-2, 4-4) at Southern Illinois (1-4, 2-6), 1 p.m.

Missouri St. (2-3, 4-4) at South Dakota St. (3-2, 5-2), 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. (2-3, 3-5) at North Dakota St. (5-0, 8-0), 2:30 p.m.

NORTHERN SUN

Sioux Falls (4-1, 6-3) at MSU-Mankato (5-0, 9-0), 12 p.m.

Wayne St. (1-4, 2-7) at Upper Iowa (1-4, 3-6), 12:05 p.m.

Concordia-SP (2-3, 4-5) at SW Minnesota St. (1-4, 4-5), 1 p.m.

Minn. Crookston (1-4, 1-8) at Northern St. (2-3, 3-6), 1 p.m.

MSU-Moorhead (4-1, 6-3) at Bemidji St. (4-1, 6-3), 1 p.m.

Saint Cloud St. (3-2, 6-3) at Minot St. (1-4, 1-8), 1 p.m.

Winona St. (3-2, 6-3) at Augustana (3-2, 6-3), 1 p.m.

U-Mary (0-5, 0-9) at Minn. Duluth (5-0, 9-0), 1:05 p.m.

AMERICAN RIVERS

Buena Vista (0-6, 1-7) at Nebraska Wesleyan (1-6, 2-7), 1 p.m.

Dubuque (5-1, 6-2) at Simpson (5-1, 6-2), 1 p.m.

Loras (3-3, 4-4) at Coe (3-3, 4-4), 1 p.m.

Luther (1-5, 1-7) at Wartburg (5-1, 6-2), 1 p.m.

IOWA COLLEGE

Benedictine (3-0, 8-1) at Grand View (3-0, 7-1), 11 a.m.

Graceland (1-2, 1-8) at William Penn (1-2, 3-6), 12 p.m.

San Diego (5-0, 6-2) at Drake (4-1, 5-2), 2 p.m.

Cornell (1-3, 3-5) at Grinnell (0-4, 1-7) 1 p.m.

Dordt (5-2, 6-2) at Morningside (7-0, 9-0), 1 p.m.

Greenville (2-4, 2-6) at Iowa Wesleyan (1-5, 1-7), 1 p.m.

Mayville St. (0-6, 1-8) at Waldorf (4-2, 4-5), 1 p.m.

Midland (5-2, 7-2) at Briar Cliff (3-4, 5-4), 1 p.m.

Northwestern (6-1, 7-1) at Concordia (Neb) (2-5, 3-5), 1 p.m.

Trinity International (0-3, 1-7) at Saint Ambrose (2-1, 5-3), 1 p.m.

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Fort Scott (2-0) at Iowa Central (5-4), 12 p.m.

Coffeyville (3-6) at Ellsworth (1-8), 1 p.m.

Iowa Western (7-1) at Butler (7-2), 1 p.m.

11 a.m. — Rutgers at Wisconsin (BTN)

11 a.m. — Michigan State at Maryland (ESPN2)

11 a.m. — Texas A&M at Auburn (ESPN)

11 a.m. — Memphis at East Carolina (ESPNU)

11 a.m. — Louisville at Clemson (KCRG)

11 a.m. — Nebraska at Ohio State (KFXA)

11 a.m. — Oklahoma State at Baylor (FS1)

11 a.m. — Iowa State at Kansas (FSM)

1 p.m. — Illinois State at Northern Iowa (NSCH)

2:30 p.m. — Georgia at Kentucky (KGAN)

2:30 p.m. — Florida State at North Carolina State (KCRG)

2:30 p.m. — West Virginia at Texas (KFXA)

2:30 p.m. — Iowa at Purdue (ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. — Kansas State at TCU (FS1)

2:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Illinois (BTN)

2:30 p.m. — Navy at Cincinnati (ESPNU)

2:45 p.m. — Penn State at Michigan (ESPN)

6 p.m. — Duke at Miami (ESPN2)

6 p.m. — Houston at SMU (ESPNU)

6:15 p.m. — Notre Dame at Northwestern (ESPN)

7 p.m. — Alabama at LSU (KGAN)

7 p.m. — Oklahoma at Texas Tech (KCRG)

9 p.m. — USC at Oregon State (FS1)

9:15 p.m. — BYU at Boise State (ESPN2)

9:15 p.m. — San Diego State at New Mexico (ESPNU)

9:45 p.m. — California at Washington State (ESPN2)

