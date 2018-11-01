GAMES SATURDAY
BIG 12 Iowa St. (3-2, 4-3) at Kansas (1-4, 3-5), 11 a.m.
Oklahoma St. (2-3, 5-3) at Baylor (2-3, 4-4), 11 a.m.
Kansas St. (1-4, 3-5) at TCU (1-4, 3-5), 2:30 p.m.
West Virginia (4-1, 6-1) at Texas (4-1, 6-2), 2:30 p.m.
Oklahoma (4-1, 7-1) at Texas Tech (3-2, 5-3), 7 p.m.
BIG TEN
Iowa (3-2, 6-2) at Purdue (3-2, 4-4), 2:30 p.m.
Michigan St. (3-2, 5-3) at Maryland (3-2, 5-3), 11 a.m.
Nebraska (1-4, 2-6) at Ohio St. (4-1, 7-1), 11 a.m.
Rutgers (0-5, 1-7) at Wisconsin (3-2, 4-1), 11 a.m.
Minnesota (1-4, 4-4) at Illinois (1-4, 3-5), 2:30 p.m.
Penn St. (3-2, 6-2) at Michigan (5-0, 6-1), 2:45 p.m.
Notre Dame (8-0) at Northwestern (5-3), 6:15 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL
Illinois St. (2-3, 4-4) at Northern Iowa (3-2, 4-4), 1 p.m.
South Dakota (2-3, 3-5) at Indiana St. (2-3, 4-4), 12 p.m.
Western Illinois (3-2, 4-4) at Southern Illinois (1-4, 2-6), 1 p.m.
Missouri St. (2-3, 4-4) at South Dakota St. (3-2, 5-2), 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. (2-3, 3-5) at North Dakota St. (5-0, 8-0), 2:30 p.m.
NORTHERN SUN
Sioux Falls (4-1, 6-3) at MSU-Mankato (5-0, 9-0), 12 p.m.
Wayne St. (1-4, 2-7) at Upper Iowa (1-4, 3-6), 12:05 p.m.
Concordia-SP (2-3, 4-5) at SW Minnesota St. (1-4, 4-5), 1 p.m.
Minn. Crookston (1-4, 1-8) at Northern St. (2-3, 3-6), 1 p.m.
MSU-Moorhead (4-1, 6-3) at Bemidji St. (4-1, 6-3), 1 p.m.
Saint Cloud St. (3-2, 6-3) at Minot St. (1-4, 1-8), 1 p.m.
Winona St. (3-2, 6-3) at Augustana (3-2, 6-3), 1 p.m.
U-Mary (0-5, 0-9) at Minn. Duluth (5-0, 9-0), 1:05 p.m.
AMERICAN RIVERS
Buena Vista (0-6, 1-7) at Nebraska Wesleyan (1-6, 2-7), 1 p.m.
Dubuque (5-1, 6-2) at Simpson (5-1, 6-2), 1 p.m.
Loras (3-3, 4-4) at Coe (3-3, 4-4), 1 p.m.
Luther (1-5, 1-7) at Wartburg (5-1, 6-2), 1 p.m.
IOWA COLLEGE
Benedictine (3-0, 8-1) at Grand View (3-0, 7-1), 11 a.m.
Graceland (1-2, 1-8) at William Penn (1-2, 3-6), 12 p.m.
San Diego (5-0, 6-2) at Drake (4-1, 5-2), 2 p.m.
Cornell (1-3, 3-5) at Grinnell (0-4, 1-7) 1 p.m.
Dordt (5-2, 6-2) at Morningside (7-0, 9-0), 1 p.m.
Greenville (2-4, 2-6) at Iowa Wesleyan (1-5, 1-7), 1 p.m.
Mayville St. (0-6, 1-8) at Waldorf (4-2, 4-5), 1 p.m.
Midland (5-2, 7-2) at Briar Cliff (3-4, 5-4), 1 p.m.
Northwestern (6-1, 7-1) at Concordia (Neb) (2-5, 3-5), 1 p.m.
Trinity International (0-3, 1-7) at Saint Ambrose (2-1, 5-3), 1 p.m.
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Fort Scott (2-0) at Iowa Central (5-4), 12 p.m.
Coffeyville (3-6) at Ellsworth (1-8), 1 p.m.
Iowa Western (7-1) at Butler (7-2), 1 p.m.
11 a.m. — Rutgers at Wisconsin (BTN)
11 a.m. — Michigan State at Maryland (ESPN2)
11 a.m. — Texas A&M at Auburn (ESPN)
11 a.m. — Memphis at East Carolina (ESPNU)
11 a.m. — Louisville at Clemson (KCRG)
11 a.m. — Nebraska at Ohio State (KFXA)
11 a.m. — Oklahoma State at Baylor (FS1)
11 a.m. — Iowa State at Kansas (FSM)
1 p.m. — Illinois State at Northern Iowa (NSCH)
2:30 p.m. — Georgia at Kentucky (KGAN)
2:30 p.m. — Florida State at North Carolina State (KCRG)
2:30 p.m. — West Virginia at Texas (KFXA)
2:30 p.m. — Iowa at Purdue (ESPN2)
2:30 p.m. — Kansas State at TCU (FS1)
2:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Illinois (BTN)
2:30 p.m. — Navy at Cincinnati (ESPNU)
2:45 p.m. — Penn State at Michigan (ESPN)
6 p.m. — Duke at Miami (ESPN2)
6 p.m. — Houston at SMU (ESPNU)
6:15 p.m. — Notre Dame at Northwestern (ESPN)
7 p.m. — Alabama at LSU (KGAN)
7 p.m. — Oklahoma at Texas Tech (KCRG)
9 p.m. — USC at Oregon State (FS1)
9:15 p.m. — BYU at Boise State (ESPN2)
9:15 p.m. — San Diego State at New Mexico (ESPNU)
9:45 p.m. — California at Washington State (ESPN2)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.