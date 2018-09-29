WAVERLY — Tanner Krueger and his teammates call it the Super Bowl play.
Saturday, it worked to perfection for Simpson College as the Storm shocked Wartburg College, 37-36, in overtime in an American Rivers Conference game at Walston-Hoover Stadium.
The winning points came on a play Simpson players never thought they’d use in a game.
“We’ve practiced it a little bit, but everybody just joked that we’d never use it,” said Krueger, a Waverly native who went 21 of 51 for 308 yards and four touchdowns. “It was the Super Bowl play. They called it in, we had confidence in it, and it worked. It was awesome.”
After scoring on a fourth-and-10 play in overtime, the Storm went for broke with a two-point conversion, calling a play the Philadelphia Eagles used to win the Super Bowl last February.
Krueger, Simpson’s quarterback, took a direct snap and handed off to running Cam Bunting, who pitched the ball to wide receiver Austin Hronich, who then fired a pass to an open Krueger in the end zone.
“I wasn’t nervous. I knew Austin would put a good ball out there and he did. I can’t say anything other than this is awesome,” Krueger exclaimed.
Simpson (3-1 overall, 2-0 ARC) led at halftime 21-17, but watched as Wartburg quarterback Matt Sacia threw touchdown passes to Schulte and Bennett Goettsch that gave the Knights a 29-21 lead with 14:50 left in the fourth quarter.
But Simpson made all the plays down the stretch, including one right after Goettsch’s touchdown. The Storm blocked the PAT, and Ryan Lehr picked it up in the end zone and raced 100 yards for a two-point return and a deficit of 29-23.
Then, after a Knights punt pinned the Storm at its own 8 with 2:32 go, Simpson went on a 10-play, 93-yard drive capped by Krueger’s third touchdown pass of the game to Jack Bootsmiller from three yards out with 16 seconds left.
However, with a chance to win in regulation, the Storm’s PAT attempt was wide left.
“Give them credit,” Wartburg coach Rick Willis said. “They made critical plays in critical situations. We had a multitude of opportunities where there was one play if we make it, it changes the whole game. But they made every single one of them so you have to give them credit.
“(In overtime) we had two plays to win it and we’ve got to make one of those plays to win the game, they have to make two out of two and they did.”
Wartburg could not overcome a series of mistakes that included four turnovers, two missed PATs, the PAT return for two points and a 53-yard punt return for touchdown by JoJo McNair that was called back because of an illegal block.
“We have done a great job of turnovers, and we had way too many turnovers today in all kinds of different ways and they turned those into points,” Willis said.
Simpson 37, Wartburg 36, OT
Simpson 7 14 0 8 8 — 37
Wartburg 14 3 6 6 7 — 36
First quarter
Wart — Mulford 1 pass from Sacia (Eagle kick), 11:04.
Simp — Bunting 4 run (Gale kick), 7:22.
Wart — Harrington 2 pass from Sacia (Eagle kick), :31.
Second quarter
Simp — McNally 19 pass from Krueger (Gale kick), 12:04.
Simp — McNally 47 pass from Krueger (Gale kick), 7:23.
Wart — FG Eagle 18, 1:53.
Third quarter
Wart — Schulte 25 pass from Sacia (kick failed), 12:06.
Fourth quarter
Wart — Goettsch 15 pass from Sacia (kick blocked), 14:50.
Simp — Lehr 100 blocked PAT return.
Simp — Bootsmiller 3 pass from Krueger (kick failed), :16.
Overtime
Wart — Sacia 1 run (Eagle kick).
Simp — Bunting 25 pass from Krueger (Krueger pass from Hronrich).
TEAM STATISTICS
Simp Wart
First downs 17 20
Rushes-yards 26-14 42-114
Passing yards 308 275
Comp-att-int 21-51-2 25-31-1
Return yards 25 0
Punts-avg. 5-43.2 5-47.4
Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-3
Penalties-yards 8-122,9-132
Time of possession 23:34 32 22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
SIMPSON — Bunting 20-22, Krueger 4-2, Armstrong 2-minus 10.
WARTBURG — Goettsch 26-85, Bailey 7-35, Team 1-minus 1, Sacia 8-minus 5.
Passing
SIMPSON — Krueger 21-51-2, 308 yards.
WARTBURG — Sacia 25-31-1, 275 yards.
Receiving
SIMPSON — Hronich 7-52, McNally 6-138, Bunting 3-68, Bartlett 2-30, West 2-17, Bootsmiller 1-3, Lee 1-minus 2.
WARTBURG — Harrington 6-29, Schulte 5-168, Mulford 4-33, Childs 2-17, Houston 2-0, Goettsch 1-15, McNair 1-13, Hasken 1-1, Bonifus 1-minus 4.
