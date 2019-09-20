Games Saturday
BIG 12
La.-Monroe (1-1) at Iowa St. (1-1), 11 a.m.
Baylor (2-0) at Rice (0-3), 6 p.m.
SMU (3-0) at TCU (2-0), 2:30 p.m.
West Virginia (2-1) at Kansas (2-1), 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. (3-0) at Texas (2-1), 6:30 p.m.
BIG TEN
Boston College (2-1) at Rutgers (1-1), 11 a.m.
Connecticut (1-1) at Indiana (2-1), 11 a.m.
Michigan (2-1) at Wisconsin (2-0), 11 a.m.
Michigan St. (2-1) at Northwestern (1-1), 11 a.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio St. (3-0), 2:30 p.m.
Nebraska (2-1) at Illinois (2-1), 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY
Idaho St. (1-1) at Northern Iowa (1-1), 4 p.m.
Eastern Illinois (0-3) at Indiana St. (1-2), noon
Kennesaw St. (2-1) at Missouri St. (0-2), 2 p.m.
UC Davis (2-1) at North Dakota St. (3-0), 2:30 p.m.
South Dakota (0-3) at Northern Colorado (0-3), 3 p.m.
Tennessee Tech (2-1) at Western Illinois (0-3), 3 p.m.
Southern Utah (1-2) at South Dakota St. (2-1), 6 p.m.
Southern Illinois (2-1) at Arkansas St. (1-2), 6 p.m.
Northern Arizona (2-1) at Illinois St. (2-1), 6:30 p.m.
NORTHERN SUN
Bemidji St. (2-0, 2-0) at Minn.-Crookston (0-2, 0-2), noon
Minot St. (0-2, 0-2) at U-Mary (0-2, 0-2), 6 p.m.
MSU-Mankato (2-0, 2-0) at Concordia-St. Paul (2-0, 2-0), noon
Sioux Falls (1-1, 1-1) at SW Minnesota St. (0-2, 0-2), 1 p.m.
Wayne St. (1-1, 1-1) at Augustana (1-1, 1-1), 1 p.m.
St. Cloud St. (2-0, 2-0) at Minn.-Duluth (2-0, 2-0), 6 p.m.
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe (1-1) at Loras (1-1), 1 p.m.
Neb. Wesleyan (2-0) at Buena Vista (2-0), 1 p.m.
Wartburg (2-0) at Luther (0-2), 1 p.m.
Simpson (1-1) at Dubuque (1-1), 6 p.m.
IOWA COLLEGES
Graceland (0-0, 0-3) at Central Methodist (1-0, 1-2), 11 a.m.
Clarke (0-1, 0-3) at Benedictine (0-0, 3-0), 1 p.m.
Doane (1-0, 1-2) at Briar Cliff (1-0, 2-1), 1 p.m.
Dordt (0-1, 1-2) at Jamestown (0-1, 0-3), 1 p.m.
Grand View (3-0) at Missouri Valley (2-1), 1 p.m.
Siena Heights (2-0) at Saint Ambrose (1-1) 1 p.m.
Westminster (0-2) at Iowa Wesleyan (0-0), 1 p.m.
William Penn (0-3) at Baker (2-1), 1 p.m.
Midland (0-1, 1-1) at Morningside (1-0, 2-0), 1:30 p.m.
Wis.-River Falls (1-1) at Waldorf (1-1), 2 p.m.
Northwestern (1-0, 2-0) at Dakota Wesleyan (0-1, 1-2), 7 p.m.
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Garden City (2-2) at Iowa Western (1-2), 1 p.m.
Iowa Central (3-1) at Snow College (Utah) (2-2), 8 p.m.
TV schedule
GAMES TODAY
8 p.m. -- Air Force at Boise St. (ESPN2)
8 p.m. -- Utah at USC (FS1)
GAMES SATURDAY
11 a.m. -- Boston College at Rutgers (BTN)
11 a.m. -- California at Mississippi (ESPNU)
11 a.m. -- La.-Monroe at Iowa St. (FS1)
11 a.m. -- Michigan at Wisconsin (KFXA)
11 a.m. -- Michigan St. at Northwestern (KCRG)
11 a.m. -- Southern Mississippi at Alabama (ESPN2)
11 a.m. -- Tennessee at Florida (ESPN)
2:30 p.m. -- Auburn at Texas A&M (KGAN)
2:30 p.m. -- Louisville at Florida St. (ESPN)
2:30 p.m. -- Miami (Ohio) at Ohio St. (BTN)
2:30 p.m. -- SMU at TCU (FS1)
2:30 p.m. -- Temple at Buffalo (ESPNU)
2:30 p.m. -- Central Florida at Pittsburgh (KCRG or ESPN2)
2:30 p.m. -- Washington at BYU (KCRG or ESPN2)
4 p.m. -- Idaho St. at Northern Iowa (KCRG 9.2, CFU)
6 p.m. -- Ball St. at North Carolina St. (ESPNU)
6 p.m. -- Old Dominion at Virginia (ESPN2)
6 p.m. -- Oregon at Stanford (ESPN)
6:30 p.m. -- Oklahoma St. at Texas (KCRG)
7 p.m. -- Nebraska at Illinois (BTN)
7 p.m. -- Notre Dame at Georgia (KGAN)
9:15 p.m. -- Toledo at Colorado St. (ESPN2)
9:30 p.m. -- UCLA at Washington St. (ESPN)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.