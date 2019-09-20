Clip art football

Games Saturday

BIG 12

La.-Monroe (1-1) at Iowa St. (1-1), 11 a.m.

Baylor (2-0) at Rice (0-3), 6 p.m.

SMU (3-0) at TCU (2-0), 2:30 p.m.

West Virginia (2-1) at Kansas (2-1), 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. (3-0) at Texas (2-1), 6:30 p.m.

BIG TEN

Boston College (2-1) at Rutgers (1-1), 11 a.m.

Connecticut (1-1) at Indiana (2-1), 11 a.m.

Michigan (2-1) at Wisconsin (2-0), 11 a.m.

Michigan St. (2-1) at Northwestern (1-1), 11 a.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio St. (3-0), 2:30 p.m.

Nebraska (2-1) at Illinois (2-1), 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY

Idaho St. (1-1) at Northern Iowa (1-1), 4 p.m.

Eastern Illinois (0-3) at Indiana St. (1-2), noon

Kennesaw St. (2-1) at Missouri St. (0-2), 2 p.m.

UC Davis (2-1) at North Dakota St. (3-0), 2:30 p.m.

South Dakota (0-3) at Northern Colorado (0-3), 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech (2-1) at Western Illinois (0-3), 3 p.m.

Southern Utah (1-2) at South Dakota St. (2-1), 6 p.m.

Southern Illinois (2-1) at Arkansas St. (1-2), 6 p.m.

Northern Arizona (2-1) at Illinois St. (2-1), 6:30 p.m.

NORTHERN SUN

Bemidji St. (2-0, 2-0) at Minn.-Crookston (0-2, 0-2), noon

Minot St. (0-2, 0-2) at U-Mary (0-2, 0-2), 6 p.m.

MSU-Mankato (2-0, 2-0) at Concordia-St. Paul (2-0, 2-0), noon

Sioux Falls (1-1, 1-1) at SW Minnesota St. (0-2, 0-2), 1 p.m.

Wayne St. (1-1, 1-1) at Augustana (1-1, 1-1), 1 p.m.

St. Cloud St. (2-0, 2-0) at Minn.-Duluth (2-0, 2-0), 6 p.m.

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe (1-1) at Loras (1-1), 1 p.m.

Neb. Wesleyan (2-0) at Buena Vista (2-0), 1 p.m.

Wartburg (2-0) at Luther (0-2), 1 p.m.

Simpson (1-1) at Dubuque (1-1), 6 p.m.

IOWA COLLEGES

Graceland (0-0, 0-3) at Central Methodist (1-0, 1-2), 11 a.m.

Clarke (0-1, 0-3) at Benedictine (0-0, 3-0), 1 p.m.

Doane (1-0, 1-2) at Briar Cliff (1-0, 2-1), 1 p.m.

Dordt (0-1, 1-2) at Jamestown (0-1, 0-3), 1 p.m.

Grand View (3-0) at Missouri Valley (2-1), 1 p.m.

Siena Heights (2-0) at Saint Ambrose (1-1) 1 p.m.

Westminster (0-2) at Iowa Wesleyan (0-0), 1 p.m.

William Penn (0-3) at Baker (2-1), 1 p.m.

Midland (0-1, 1-1) at Morningside (1-0, 2-0), 1:30 p.m.

Wis.-River Falls (1-1) at Waldorf (1-1), 2 p.m.

Northwestern (1-0, 2-0) at Dakota Wesleyan (0-1, 1-2), 7 p.m.

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Garden City (2-2) at Iowa Western (1-2), 1 p.m.

Iowa Central (3-1) at Snow College (Utah) (2-2), 8 p.m.

TV schedule

GAMES TODAY

8 p.m. -- Air Force at Boise St. (ESPN2)

8 p.m. -- Utah at USC (FS1)

GAMES SATURDAY

11 a.m. -- Boston College at Rutgers (BTN)

11 a.m. -- California at Mississippi (ESPNU)

11 a.m. -- La.-Monroe at Iowa St. (FS1)

11 a.m. -- Michigan at Wisconsin (KFXA)

11 a.m. -- Michigan St. at Northwestern (KCRG)

11 a.m. -- Southern Mississippi at Alabama (ESPN2)

11 a.m. -- Tennessee at Florida (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. -- Auburn at Texas A&M (KGAN)

2:30 p.m. -- Louisville at Florida St. (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. -- Miami (Ohio) at Ohio St. (BTN)

2:30 p.m. -- SMU at TCU (FS1)

2:30 p.m. -- Temple at Buffalo (ESPNU)

2:30 p.m. -- Central Florida at Pittsburgh (KCRG or ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. -- Washington at BYU (KCRG or ESPN2)

4 p.m. -- Idaho St. at Northern Iowa (KCRG 9.2, CFU)

6 p.m. -- Ball St. at North Carolina St. (ESPNU)

6 p.m. -- Old Dominion at Virginia (ESPN2)

6 p.m. -- Oregon at Stanford (ESPN)

6:30 p.m. -- Oklahoma St. at Texas (KCRG)

7 p.m. -- Nebraska at Illinois (BTN)

7 p.m. -- Notre Dame at Georgia (KGAN)

9:15 p.m. -- Toledo at Colorado St. (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. -- UCLA at Washington St. (ESPN)

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments