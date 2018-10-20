WAVERLY -- A stiff north-to-south wind inside Wartburg's Walston-Hoover Stadium redirected kicks and at one point even moved a football after it was spotted at the line of scrimmage Saturday afternoon.
Matt Sacia wasn't fazed.
Wartburg's senior quarterback tied a school record with five touchdown passes, mastering the elements during a convincing 47-20 homecoming win over No. 20 Central that kept the Knights' hopes of an American Rivers Conference title alive.
"Halfway through the week we knew this was coming," Sacia said, addressing the adverse conditions. "I just tried not to think about it, and play the game."
Wartburg (5-2, 4-1) now sits one-half game back of Central (7-1, 5-1) in a tie with Dubuque and Simpson for second place in the ARC. The Knights lost to Simpson two weeks ago, and Dubuque still has to play both Wartburg and the Storm.
"There's still a lot of games left to play," Wartburg coach Rick Willis said. "But for us to have a chance to be in the race, we needed to win today."
Sacia's leadership has kept the defending champions in the hunt. He finished an efficient 18 of 26 passing for 241 yards against the Dutch. His touchdown throws found four different receivers stationed in the end zone with the wind at Wartburg's back during the middle two quarters.
"Matt's special," Willis said. "He was really unfazed by the conditions. His decision-making and accuracy continue to show up, and that was big today."
The Knights set the tone for this game on their opening drive. Willis trusted Sacia to throw into the wind on three consecutive plays, the third a lengthy lateral that JoJo McNair took for a 56-yard scoring run that marked the only TD recorded by either team into the breeze.
"It was very important for us just to show ourselves, for everybody to understand, that we were going to be able to function in a somewhat normal way when we were going against the wind," Willis said. "Those early passes proved that, and made everybody have a little confidence."
Once Wartburg switched directions at the start of the second quarter, Sacia thoroughly dissected Central's defense with three touchdown passes in the stanza. McNair tallied the first scoring reception on a nine-yard fade, followed by a 31-yard deep ball to Kolin Schulte and an 11 yard play-action to wide-open tight end Matt Mulford off a deceptive fourth-down call.
The wind remained at Wartburg's back to open the second half, and Sacia added a pair of 13-yard touchdown passes to Brandan Childs and McNair. Mason Carter later found a big hole and raced 88 yards for a touchdown that extended the Knights' lead to 47-6 by the time Central managed to get a chance to play with the wind in the fourth quarter.
McNair led Wartburg's receiving corps with nine receptions for 83 yards.
"You could see times today where we were really clicking and we were on the same page with everybody," Sacia said.
Defensively, tackle Dillon Rademaker paced the Knights' front with 13 tackles, four for loss, and two sacks. Cedric Dobbins added a 22-yard interception return that set up a touchdown.
"Our defense was able to get off the field, give us a shorter field and then we capitalized on that by guys stepping up and making plays in critical situations," Willis said. "That's what you have to do to win a big game."
Central's struggles were compounded by a first-half injury to starting quarterback Blaine Hawkins. Freshman third-stringer Brayden Egli took over for the majority of the second half, completing 11 of 21 passes for 150 yards and two scores. Former Gladbrook-Reinbeck prep Erik Knaack guided the Dutch with six receptions for 104 yards and a score.
