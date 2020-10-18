College football: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm tests positive

As Iowa prepares for its season-opening football game Saturday at Purdue, Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm spent Sunday dealing with what the university called a “presumed positive’’ test for COVID-19.
In a statement, Purdue announced Brohm had returned a presumed positive result in an antigen test for the coronavirus given Sunday morning and was at home waiting for confirmation of the diagnosis through a PCR test.
Brohm informed his staff and team of the situation on Sunday afternoon after returning home and placing himself in isolation, hours after he took the antigen test as part of the required daily testing program that all Big Ten coaches, players and staff members participate in under protocol announced by the conference last month.
Assistant coaches put the Boilermakers through their first scheduled game-week practice session of the season on Sunday afternoon after Brohm talked to the team.
Under protocol announced by the Big Ten, Brohm would be required to remain in isolation for 10 days following a positive test results.
He would be allowed to return to his normal duties at the end of that timeframe if he has been symptom-free for 24 hours.
That would at least also impact his availability for preparation for Purdue’s second opponent, Illinois.
The Boilermakers are scheduled to visit the Fighting Illini on Oct. 31 after opening the season with a 2:30 p.m. game Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium against the Hawkeyes.
Brohm is the ninth head coach of a Football Bowl Subdivision program to announce a positive COVID test since the pandemic began in March, although Alabama’s Nick Saban returned to the job last week days after doing so when a string of negative tests revealed his initial test was a false positive.
Kansas coach Les Miles has missed his team’s last two games and Florida State coach Mike Norvell missed one game last month. Brohm’s announcement comes one day after Florida coach Dan Mullen announced he had tested positive for the virus.
The 49-year-old Brohm is preparing for his fourth season at Purdue, where Boilermakers have compiled a 17-21 record during his tenure.
Brohm plans to address the situation during his scheduled weekly press conference on Monday. The press conference had previously been scheduled as a video call.
