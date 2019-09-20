Clip art football

TV schedule

Games today

8 p.m. -- Air Force at Boise St. (ESPN2)

8 p.m. -- Utah at USC (FS1)

Games Saturday

11 a.m. -- Boston College at Rutgers (BTN)

11 a.m. -- California at Mississippi (ESPNU)

11 a.m. -- La.-Monroe at Iowa St. (FS1)

11 a.m. -- Michigan at Wisconsin (KFXA)

11 a.m. -- Michigan St. at Northwestern (KCRG)

11 a.m. -- Southern Mississippi at Alabama (ESPN2)

11 a.m. -- Tennessee at Florida (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. -- Auburn at Texas A&M (KGAN)

2:30 p.m. -- Louisville at Florida St. (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. -- Miami (Ohio) at Ohio St. (BTN)

2:30 p.m. -- SMU at TCU (FS1)

2:30 p.m. -- Temple at Buffalo (ESPNU)

2:30 p.m. -- Central Florida at Pittsburgh (KCRG or ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. -- Washington at BYU (KCRG or ESPN2)

4 p.m. -- Idaho St. at Northern Iowa (KCRG 9.2, CFU)

6 p.m. -- Ball St. at North Carolina St. (ESPNU)

6 p.m. -- Old Dominion at Virginia (ESPN2)

6 p.m. -- Oregon at Stanford (ESPN)

6:30 p.m. -- Oklahoma St. at Texas (KCRG)

7 p.m. -- Nebraska at Illinois (BTN)

7 p.m. -- Notre Dame at Georgia (KGAN)

9:15 p.m. -- Toledo at Colorado St. (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. -- UCLA at Washington St. (ESPN)

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments