BISMARCK, N.D. — The University of Mary prevailed over Upper Iowa, 27-21, in a chilly Sunday football finale to a game that was postponed by winter weather conditions.

The Marauders (1-5) won this battle of previously winless teams with a balanced offense and a big special teams play against Upper Iowa (0-6). Mary’s Danny Kittner opened scoring when he returned a punt 71 yards in the first quarter.

Mary quarterback Logan Nelson passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns, while the Marauders rushed for 284 yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries.

Upper Iowa trailed 27-7 early in the third quarter before scoring the game’s final two touchdowns. Quarterback Zach Reader found Alexander Stevens for a 49-yard TD, before connecting with Bralin Simon for a touchdown from 24-yards out with 2:01 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Reader finished with three passing touchdowns and 201 yards through the air. He rushed for 82 yards on 17 carries.

