VERMILLION, S.D. -- Former Waterloo West star Devon Moore announced on Twitter Thursday that he is transferring to the University of South Dakota.
Moore choice comes two weeks after he announced he was leaving the Iowa State football program where he spent his first two collegiate seasons.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound left-handed quarterback was Matt Campbell's first official commitment back in 2015. But after tearing an ACL during his freshman season, Moore had found himself behind four other ISU quarterbacks this season -- senior Kyle Kempt, and a pair of true freshman Re-al Mitchell and Brock Purdy, who has started ISU's last seven games.
The Cyclones also lost sophomore Zeb Noland, who replaced the injured Kempt, and then was replaced by Purdy. Noland announced he was leaving the program in November.
Moore lead West to an 8-2 season in 2016, completing 147 of 235 passes for 2,331 yards.
Moore will have three seasons of eligibility at South Dakota. The Coyotes return Austin Simmons, a senior-to-be at quarterback.
Simmons, a native of Council Bluffs, passed for 3,124 yards and 18 touchdowns, while also rushing for 332 yards and five scores.
In addition to Simmons, USD has four other quarterbacks on its current roster -- freshman Andy McCance, sophomore Tyler Tsagalis, freshman Jakob Parks and freshman Tyler Foote.
Moore's decision also came 24 hours after his former Wahawk teammate, Sam Gerst, announced he had committed to South Dakota.
Gerst, a 6-foot, 220-pound linebacker, was an all-region pick for Ellsworth Community College after recording 57 tackles, including 1 1/2 sacks for the Panthers this past season.
