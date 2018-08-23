HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Former Waterloo West kicker Adijan Muhamedagic kicked four field goals, but Ellsworth Community College dropped their season opener, 30-12, to Hutchinson Community College Thursday.
Muhamedagic kicked field goals of 35, 28, 31 and 22 in the game for the Panthers.
Muhamedagic’s first field goal gave ECC a 3-0 lead with 10 minutes and 26 seconds left in the first quarter, and his fourth successful field goal made it 16-12 with 11:58 left in the third, but Hutchinson got a pair of fourth quarter touchdown runs from Erin Collins to pull away.
Collins rushed 17 times for 104 yards and three scores.
Ellsworth committed five turnovers in the game, including four interceptions. The Panthers were also held to 53 rushing yards on 38 attempts.
Jordan Foster had six catches for 84 yards, and Tariq Young had six catches for 81 yards for ECC.
Another former Waterloo West star, Sam Gerst, had 4 1/2 tackles. The Panthers were led by Lawson Cook’s 9 1/2 tackles. Roland Williams had an interception for ECC.
The Panthers host Highland Community College (Kan.), on Sept 1 in Iowa Falls at 1 p.m. in their next game.
