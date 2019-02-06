AMES -- Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell added just one player to his already large 2019 recruiting class Wednesday.
Philadelphia four-star defensive back Isheem Young, the 30th-ranked safety nationally by 247sports, joined a class ranked 38th nationally.
"We are excited to welcome Isheem into our football program," Campbell said. "He is a highly motivated young man who has expressed tremendous gratitude for the opportunity to a part of the Iowa State football program."
The Cyclones signed 21 players in December, highlighted by four-star running backs Jirehl Brock of Quincy, Ill., Breece Hall of Wichita, Kan.. and four-star defensive end Blake Peterson of Beresford, S.D.
"When you look at this class, it's a class that really fits the mold of the culture of our program," Campbell said. "We got great leadership, young men with great character and families, and I think guys that really have been committed to us for an extended period of time."
There are three Iowans part of the class -- Bettendorf wide receiver Darien Porter, offensive linemen Jake Remsburg of West Des Moines Valley and linebacker Coal Flansburg of Solon.
"We were able to touch on every position group," Campbell added. "As you see us continue to build the program, it's touching all those areas where you continue to allow great competition as well as building great depth within your program. This group certainly does that for us."
