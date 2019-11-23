LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Junior Carina Collet earned All-America status and led Wartburg College to a sixth-place finish Saturday at the NCAA Division III cross country championships.
Collet placed 11th overall in a field of nearly 300 runners with a time of 21:36.5. Aubrie Fisher was 42nd, Cassidy Christopher 74th and Trinity Borland 80th for the Knights.
Johns Hopkins captured the women's team title with a score of 125. Wartburg totaled 219. Ithaca's Hannah Parley was the individual winner in 20:53.8.
Wartburg also had an All-American in the men's competition with Joe Freiburger placing 22nd. The Knights finished 13th in the team standings, with Pomona-Pitzer taking the title.
Freiburger ran 24:50.2 while Morgan Shirley-Fairbairn finished 69th for Wartburg. Patrick Watson of Stevenson won the race in 24:13.9.
