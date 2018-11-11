Try 1 month for 99¢

WAVERLY -- The Wartburg College women's cross country team will be joining the men's squad at the NCAA Division III national championships Saturday in Winneconne, Wisconsin.

After a third-place regional finish Saturday when Carina Collet was the individual champion, the Knights received an at-large invitation to the championships Sunday.

The Wartburg men's team earned an automatic berth in the championships with their runner-up finish at the regional meet.

