DUBUQUE -- Wartburg College swept the men's and women's titles and crowned individual champions in both divisions at Saturday's American Rivers Conference cross country championships.
The Knights dominated the men's race with 19 points to runner-up Luther's 58. Joe Freiburger was the winner in 26:47.6. Luther's Tom Altier took second in 26:57.7, followed by Wartburg's Sam Pinkowski, Morgan Shirley-Fairbairn, Dalton Martin and Christopher Collet in third through sixth. Caleb Appleton was eighth and Matt Heinzman ninth for the Knights.
In the women's race, Wartburg finished with 36 points while Luther was second with 59. Carina Collet was the champion in 19:18.7 while Aubrie Fisher was fifth, Janelle Baeskens ninth, Cassidy Christopher 10th, Trinity Borland 11th and Riley Mayer 12th for the Knights. Luther was led by Amelia Morrow in sixth and Vera Lindhorst in seventh.
