WAVERLY — Wartburg’s seventh-ranked men’s cross country team won the NCAA Division III Central Region Championships for the second consecutive season Saturday.
The Knights’ women’s team took second.
Leading the men was Joe Freiburger with a runner-up effort of 25:20.9. Carleton’s Matthew Wilkinson won in 24:56.8. In all, six Wartburg men made the all-region team. Morgan Shirley-Fairbairn was fourth while Dalton martin, Christopher Collet, Liam Conroy and Caleb Appleton also placed among the top 35.
You have free articles remaining.
In the women’s race, Carina Collet (22:06.0) was the runner-up to Kassie Rosenbaum of Loras (22:00.0). Seven Wartburg runners made all-region. Aubrie Fisher was fourth with Trinity Borland, Cassidy Christopher, Janelle Baeskens, Riley Mayer and Moriah Morter joining her in the top 35.
Next up for both Wartburg teams are the NCAA Championships next Saturday in Louisville, Ky.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.