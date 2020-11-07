College cross country: Wartburg men, women win ARC championships

PELLA – The Wartburg men’s and women’s cross country teams captured American River Conference championships Saturday.
Senior Joe Freiburger of Holy Cross defended his conference crown with an 8K time of 25 minutes, 38.54 seconds
Teammate Dalton Martin was right behind him finishing seven seconds later.
The Knights scored 27 points to easily beat Loras College, 27-75 for the team title.
In the women’s race, Ackley native Aubrie Fisher, a Wartburg sophomore, cross the finish line with a 6k time of 21:56.9. Teammates Carina Collet was third (22:25.4) and Shaelyn Hostager was fifth (23:10.7).
The Knights finished with 24 points. Loras was second with 90.
