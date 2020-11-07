 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College cross country: Wartburg men, women win ARC championships
0 comments
CROSS COUNTRY

College cross country: Wartburg men, women win ARC championships

{{featured_button_text}}

PELLA – The Wartburg men’s and women’s cross country teams captured American River Conference championships Saturday.

Senior Joe Freiburger of Holy Cross defended his conference crown with an 8K time of 25 minutes, 38.54 seconds

Teammate Dalton Martin was right behind him finishing seven seconds later.

The Knights scored 27 points to easily beat Loras College, 27-75 for the team title.

In the women’s race, Ackley native Aubrie Fisher, a Wartburg sophomore, cross the finish line with a 6k time of 21:56.9.  Teammates Carina Collet was third (22:25.4) and Shaelyn Hostager was fifth (23:10.7).

The Knights finished with 24 points. Loras was second with 90.

+1 
Joe Frieburger 2020

Freiburger
+1 
Aubrie Fisher

Fisher
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Barry Alvarez discusses return of Big Ten football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News