OSHKOSH, Wis. — Sam Pinkowski and Carina Collet earned All-America honors to highlight Wartburg College’s results Saturday at the NCAA Division III cross country championships.

Pinkowski placed 27th overall in 24:53.5 and became the Knights’ third All-American since the 2008 season. Joe Freiburger was 41st for Wartburg (25:01.0) and Caleb Appleton 55th (25:12.5) as the Knights finished fifth in the team standings with 227 points.

North Central (Ill.) had the top two individual finishers and ran away with the men’s title at 43 points.

Collet was 15th in the women’s race in 21:32.2 as Wartburg finished 26th overall. Cassidy Christopher was 102nd for the Knights (22:34.0)

Washington-St. Louis edged Johns Hopkins 98-99 for the team title and had the individual winner in Paige Lawler (20:55.0).

