LINCOLN, Neb. — Wartburg College won its first men’s cross country championship since 2005 Saturday at the American Rivers Conference championships.

The Knights posted a score of 32. Loras was second at 69 and Luther fourth with 124.

The Wartburg women finished second to Nebraska Wesleyan, 47-51, with Luther fourth at 90.

The top finisher for the Wartburg men was Sam Pinkowski in second with a time of 26:07.8. Joe Freiburger was fourth, Dalton Martin seventh and Liam Conroy 11th.

The Knights also won the Coaching Staff of the Year award.

Wartburg’s Carina Collet won her first American Rivers Conference individual title. Teammate Cassidy Christopher of Cedar Falls was seventh, Anna Hertz of Cedar Falls 12th and Alex Childs13th .

Collet was named A-R-C MVP.

