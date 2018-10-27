LINCOLN, Neb. — Wartburg College won its first men’s cross country championship since 2005 Saturday at the American Rivers Conference championships.
The Knights posted a score of 32. Loras was second at 69 and Luther fourth with 124.
The Wartburg women finished second to Nebraska Wesleyan, 47-51, with Luther fourth at 90.
The top finisher for the Wartburg men was Sam Pinkowski in second with a time of 26:07.8. Joe Freiburger was fourth, Dalton Martin seventh and Liam Conroy 11th.
The Knights also won the Coaching Staff of the Year award.
Wartburg’s Carina Collet won her first American Rivers Conference individual title. Teammate Cassidy Christopher of Cedar Falls was seventh, Anna Hertz of Cedar Falls 12th and Alex Childs13th .
Collet was named A-R-C MVP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.