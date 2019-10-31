WAVERLY -- In the past four seasons, the Wartburg College women's basketball team has reached two Division III Final Fours and made an Elite 8 appearance.
Four starters and two key reserves return for the Knights who opened ranked No. 3 in the first Women's Basketball Coaches Association Division III rankings.
That being said, this team says they haven't earned anything in 2019-20, yet.
"We talk in practiced every day about not taking anything for granted," said reigning American Rivers Conference MVP and senior Emma Gerdes, a native of Cedar Falls. "We have to play well to win and we know if we don't we can be beat. That is always kind of in the back of our heads.
"We know we are good, but we also know it takes a lot of hard work to be good. So, it is just continuing to do that, working hard every day."
In addition to Gerdes, the Knights, 27-4 in the run to the Elite 8 last spring, return first team all-conference forward Amanda Brainerd, second-team pick Tori Hazard of Janesville, and another Cedar Falls native, Ally Conrad as starters.
Forwards Kaitlyn Volesky and Payton Draper of Waverly both were huge contributors off the bench.
"We are excited about this year," Brainerd said. "We see ourselves exceeding at a high level. We want to win conference and are focusing on that first."
And to get to where they want to get, Brainerd adds it's about taking small steps forward.
"We are just going to set our sights on each game and going out and winning that one," Brainerd said.
Wartburg opens on the road at Wisconsin-LaCrosse on Nov. 15, before playing at UW-Eau Claire the next night. The BlueGolds handed the Knights one of their four losses last season, beating Wartburg, 72-67 at Levick Arena.
Head coach Bob Amsberry enters his 14th season as head coach.
"We did have a discussion in practice yesterday about how hard it is to be great," Amsberry said. "We need to continue to work hard every day to be as good as we can be. We know we are vulnerable. That is the approach we have taken the last few years. If we are not a good version of ourselves we can get beat. These kids understand that."
As far as the lofty preseason ranking.
"I think our kids deserve it," Amsberry said. "But we know as well as anybody that rankings are somebody else's opinion on where you are. Our first Final Four run we were unranked. So, it doesn't really matter.
"If we focus on the day-to-day, not take things for granted at the end we are going to be where we deserve to be."
Men's basketball
In his 23rd season, Knight head coach Dick Peth will have to replace two key guards from a 17-9 team that finished third in the ARC.
Those two players -- Jaran Sabus and Cam Kickbush -- were 1-2 in the ARC in scoring in conference play a year ago on a team that averaged 83-plus points a game.
Four key players are back -- guard Max Smith-Drahos, forward Ryan Stulken, guard Camry Moore of Waverly, and forward Tyler Zumbach.
"We are still learning our identity," Stulken said. "Coach brought in a good recruiting class ... some good guards to replace the guys that graduated. And, we have a lot of guys who are stepping up, guys who didn't get to see the court a lot last year, but have developed."
Sabus averged 21.3 points per game, and Kickbush came in at 16.8.
Smith-Drahos is the top-returning scorer at 12.8, and Stulken averaged 8.4 points and 6.8 boards. Guard Spencer Touro came off the bench and made 37 3-pointers, third on the team a year ago.
"I don't think we are going to have one guy score all our points," Moore said. "I think it is going to be a group effort more than last year. We have some yougn guys who are coming in that will play some key minutes for us and a couple of veteran returners."
Among the top newcomers are Charles City's Jack Molstead, Maquoketa's A.J. Becker, who made a state record 13 3-pointers in a game last year, and forward Noah May of Downers Grove, Ill.
"We are eight days into our practice schedule right now, so we are in our infant stages as you will," Peth said. "With only eight practices in a lot of different lineups we are going through at this point in time."
