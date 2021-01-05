College basketball: Running with the Bulldogs has been a challenge for MVC teams

Drake coach Darian DeVries can't recall a specific moment when he saw the Bulldogs begin to click.

Chemistry, however, hasn’t been an issue for a veteran mix of impact transfers and players that have spent multiple seasons in the program.

Drake has been the story through the first two weekends of Missouri Valley Conference play, pushing the nation’s top record to a program-best start of 13-0. The Bulldogs have swept Indiana State on road and Southern Illinois at home with a 21-point average margin of victory.

Drake sits 16th in the NCAA NET rankings and is receiving votes in the AP Top 25 and USA Today coaches poll.

“Us putting in basically a whole new defense and then having no preseason games, I wasn’t really sure what to expect when we actually started playing games until we got out there and could let the guys work their way through some of this stuff,” DeVries said. “I did think we had a group that was pretty connected throughout the summer and fall. They had great chemistry.

“When you’re trying to navigate all the protocols with COVID, I think they’ve embraced really trying to do whatever they could to get on game floor.”