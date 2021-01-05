College basketball: Running with the Bulldogs has been a challenge for MVC teams

Drake coach Darian DeVries can't recall a specific moment when he saw the Bulldogs begin to click.
Chemistry, however, hasn’t been an issue for a veteran mix of impact transfers and players that have spent multiple seasons in the program.
Drake has been the story through the first two weekends of Missouri Valley Conference play, pushing the nation’s top record to a program-best start of 13-0. The Bulldogs have swept Indiana State on road and Southern Illinois at home with a 21-point average margin of victory.
Drake sits 16th in the NCAA NET rankings and is receiving votes in the AP Top 25 and USA Today coaches poll.
“Us putting in basically a whole new defense and then having no preseason games, I wasn’t really sure what to expect when we actually started playing games until we got out there and could let the guys work their way through some of this stuff,” DeVries said. “I did think we had a group that was pretty connected throughout the summer and fall. They had great chemistry.
“When you’re trying to navigate all the protocols with COVID, I think they’ve embraced really trying to do whatever they could to get on game floor.”
After developing 7-footer Liam Robbins into one of the league’s top centers, DeVries has quickly filled the void left by the versatile big man’s transfer to the University of Minnesota. Green Bay transfer Shanquan “Tank” Hemphill leads the Bulldogs with an average of 14 points a game and several electrifying dunks.
“In the building when it’s mostly empty, getting your bench excited like that is something you can feel that energy when he does those type of things,” DeVries said. “I know I get excited because I never could dunk. It takes me a few seconds to recover.”
Prior to playing at Green Bay, Hemphill was part of a Florida SouthWestern State team that includes current Drake starters D.J. Wilkins and Tremell Murphy. Waterloo native Marty Richter was the head coach at Florida SouthWestern State before joining DeVries’ staff as an assistant.
The Aplington native DeVries -- who went on to play for Eldon Miller’s University of Northern Iowa team before serving as an assistant coach for Dana Altman and Greg McDermott at Creighton -- has found a similar uptempo style of play at Drake as Altman’s teams often exhibited.
DeVries doesn’t have a single player averaging over 25 minutes a game, while four reserves are playing at least 12 minutes a contest. Point guard Roman Penn often stirs the drink with 75 assists versus 35 turnovers and a 12-point average in his second season with the program.
“With the pressing, it does take a lot out of you to play that way,” DeVries said. “Trying to keep guys fresh. You can only do it if you’ve got guys you can throw in there that can be productive too.
“The guys we have coming off the bench we feel really good about. I think of a lot of them as starters, anyway.”
Drake will face its toughest challenge of the season in a series with Loyola that begins with a 5:30 p.m. Sunday game on ESPN2. The Ramblers and Bulldogs finished tied atop the 2019 league standings and have rosters of experienced players. The two teams rank fifth and sixth nationally this season in field goal percentage offense with 53% accuracy.
Loyola (7-2, 2-0) has suffered its only losses to No. 8 Wisconsin and a Richmond team that was ranked in the AP Top 25 early this season.
As for Drake, they’ve opened eyes.
“They’re showing everybody just how good they are,” Indiana State coach Greg Lansing said. “They are a bunch of older guys that are tough and Darian is doing an unbelievable job with those guys, as we all knew he would. … They are complete team right now and they’re locked in.”
BRADLEY RETURNS TO ACTION: Northern Iowa’s next opponent, Bradley, hasn’t played a game since a one-point loss at Missouri on the Dec. 22. The Braves’ first practice back since beginning quarantine two weeks ago will be held on Thursday.
UNI agreed to move the series back to Sunday and Monday, allowing its opponent get an additional day of work in following the lengthy layoff.
“I texted the players the other day, we’re kind of like all caged animals right now,” Bradley coach Brian Wardle said. “When we let loose we’re going to go hard and we’re coming full steam. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to compete.”
Predominately man-to-man defensive with some zone sprinkled in has been Bradley’s signature. The Braves’ field goal percentage defense of 34.7% ranks third nationally.
While Drake and Loyola have generated the early buzz within the league, Wardle says his program -- winner of the last two MVC tournament titles --embraces having a chip on its shoulder.
“No one talks about Bradley again – it’s great, it’s awesome,” Wardle said. “We’re hearing about how great all these other teams are, so we’re looking forward to competing and it’s amazing how quickly people forget.”