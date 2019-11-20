LEXINGTON, Ky. - The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced its 39th annual AVCA All-America teams for NCAA Division III women's volleyball Tuesday with Wartburg junior libero Katie Foster (Charles City) selected to the Honorable Mention team.
Foster was named to the AVCA All-Region Central Team, setting a Wartburg record in 2019 with an average of 6.06 digs per set. She totaled 757 digs on the season and led the Knights with 55 service aces while earning the A-R-C Defensive Player of the Week award six times this fall. Foster earned the conference MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards along with earning a spot on the All-Conference team for a third-consecutive year.
Wartburg finished the season with a 24-8 overall record while clinching the conference regular season title for a fifth year in a row.
