Central pulls away from Wartburg for 49-24 win

PELLA – Central College’s Blaine Hawkins threw six touchdown passes as the Dutch ran away from Wartburg College, 49-24, Saturday in American Rivers Conference football action.

Hawkins threw two touchdowns apiece to Tanner Schminke, Erik Knaack and Jeff Herbers. He finished 21 of 29 for 297 yards.

Wartburg’s Jace Moore was 25 of 37 for 234 yards and two scores. Drake George had eight grabs for 81 yards.

Three Knights had touchdown receptions – Dalton Woodyard, Thomas Butters and Braydin Farrell.

Wartburg took the opening kickoff 63 yards and scored on a Kain Eagle 27-yard field goal. But the Dutch (5-0 overall, 3-0 ARC scored the next three times they touched the ball.

It was 21-10 at halftime as Butters’ 11-yard reception as time expired in the first half cut into Wartburg (2-2, 1-1) deficit.

It was just 28-17 after three quarters, but the Dutch used a 21-0 run to put the game away.

Dan Huston Invite

Joe Freiburger and Christopher Collet 1-2 as Wartburg College easily won its own home meet in Waverly.

Freiburger traversed the 8,000 meter course in 24 minutes, 27.08 seconds with Collet crossing the finish line eight seconds later.

Sam Pinkowski, Dalton Martin and Morgan Shirley-Fairbairn finished 3-4-5 for the Knights, all under 25 minutes.

Wartburg’s 18 points easily topped Washington University’s 39.

In the women’s 6,000 meter race, Aubrie Fisher and Riley Mayer went 1-2 for the Knights. Carina Collet was fifth.

Fisher won in 21:33.55 and Mayer crossed in 21:44.67.

Wartburg beat Washington U on a tiebreaker to win the team title after both scored 30 points.

College volleyball

UNI FALLS IN THREE: Drake swept the Panthers inside the McLeod Center Friday, 25-18, 25-21, 25-13.

Emily Holterhaus led UNI with 11 kills, hitting .476. She also had eight digs.

