BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kelsey Aikey wouldn’t call it stubborness.
In high school, Aikey could blow her powerful fastball past hitters.
In her first two successful years in college at Western Kentucky, it was the same approach plus great location.
And by all means that approach did deliver results.
In 2017, the Cedar Falls native was named to the Conference USA all-Freshman team after posting a 7-4 record in 27 appearances and saving three games. A year later, she appeared in 39 games, went 12-9, saved three more games and twice was named the Conference USA Pitcher of the Week.
But during her exit meeting at season’s end, Hilltopper head coach Amy Tudor gave Aikey one off-season directive ... learn the change up.
“I didn’t have to have a change up because I threw harder than most other pitchers in high school,” said Aikey, who helped to a program best 37-13 mark this season. “When I got to college that approach kind of kicked me in the butt a little bit, made it a little harder for me.”
But it wasn’t until after last season and that exit meeting that Aikey decided it was time develop that pitch after years of shrugging off her first pitching coach MacKenzie Mobley, and now long-time pitching tutor, Myndie Berka.
“I went home determined to develop that pitch, and it has made a huge difference,” Aikey said. “I was young back then, thought all I need was to throw hard. After two years of college, they finally got through to me.”
Mixing that change up in with her dominate fastball has been a huge for Aikey and the Hilltoppers, who won the CUSA East Division.
It was announced last Tuesday that Aikey became the first Hilltopper pitcher to earn all-conference honors since 2015 when she was named to the second team after leading the league in strikeouts (174), opposing batting average (.183), hits allowed per seven innings (4.60), strike outs per seven innings (9.6) and saves (6).
Aikey was just one of three pitchers in Division I this season with at least 14 wins and six saves, and her 2.22 ERA was career low and nearly a full run lower than her ERA in 2018.
“It is nasty pitch,” Tudor says of the change up.
How Aikey landed in Kentucky also is a direct result of Berka.
Berka, a highly recognized pitching coach and an Iowa native (Colo), who now resides in Tennessee, recommended Aikey to Tudor.
“I reached out to Myndie , one of my friends in fast pitcher and pitching is her business,” Tudor said. “I had recruited a couple of her kids, Miranda Kramer (of West Burlington and now assistant coach at Syracuse) and she ended up being a first-team all-American for me.
“She said Kelsey was available, and I got to see her pitch and the rest is history.”
Up until the WKU offer came, Aikey said she had signed with Iowa Central Community College.
Immediately, Tudor put Aikey into high-risk situations as a freshman with one game in particular sticking out, an opening round CUSA tournament game that was knotted at 7-all when Aikey was called out of the bullpen with the bases loaded in the eighth inning and no outs.
Aikey got the Hilltoppers out of the jam and then proceeded to throw four more scoreless innings before WKU scored five in the top of the 12 to win 12-7.
“You can’t replace those big moments she had as a freshman, it really has elevated her game,” Tudor said. “And, I think the intrinsic motivation to be the best is number one quality she has.”
Aikey agrees those intense situations early in her career were beneficial.
“I tell people that freshman year shaped me into the person I am today. I got mentally and physically tougher,” Aikey said.
