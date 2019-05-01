SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — As a freshman, Cedar Falls native Abbie Lund started 50 games for Augustana College softball team that made a NCAA Division II regional.
When the 14th-ranked Vikings take the field Thursday in their Northern Sun Conference tournament opener in Rochester, Minn., Lund probably won’t be one of the starting nine.
In fact, one year after batting .338 and scoring 34 runs, Lund has made just 10 starts for Augustana (47-8).
But the interesting part of that story is Lund, who has appeared in 50 games this season, is not concerned with how many times she has started or not started.
“One thing about this team is we are really deep, and we are all playing our roles to the best of our ability,” Lund said. “I think nothing is really different about what I’m doing (from freshman to sophomore seasons).”
“I’m still working hard as I can every day to be the best teammate I can be,” continued Lund. “I think it is a life skill that everybody needs to have. No matter what is going on it is staying constant with what you are doing. For me, that is doing whatever you can, the best you can and I look forward to any way I can to contribute to our team.”
Starting, not starting. That doesn’t matter to Viking head coach Gretta Melsted, either, saying Lund’s role in 2019 is a critical part of why Augustana is ranked in the Top 20 nationally.
“Abbie is a huge part of our team success,” Melsted said. “We have a big team this year, 17, and for us that is really big. But what this team is good at this year is buying into their roles and everyone having a very important role, a defined role.
“All of our players have done a phenomenal job of really buying into the team success over personal success.”
Melsted has played Lund frequently in a very defined roles. As one of the faster players on the team, Lund is used as a pinch runner.
In other scenarios, Melsted says if a player is swinging a hot bat and putting up numbers, she will find a spot for them on the field. In that case, it has been in the outfield and that mean sometimes a hot hitter is playing out of position. Therefore, Lund, an outfielder by trade is used as a late-inning defensive replacement.
“She has provided key base running at very crucial times for us, and a lot of times toward the end of a game, she’s in there for defensive purposes,” Melsted explained.
Lund has a second take on her role and that of all her Viking teammates.
“I think all of us just really want to win,” Lund said. “We talk a lot about being givers rather than takers. And, at the end of the day are you helping us get to our goals? Or are you taking away from our goals?
“I think everyone on this team is just trying to give, give, give to the best of their ability.”
Lund, who’s dad, Robin, was a volunteer assistant coach at Northern Iowa last year, and currently serves as an assistant coach on Iowa’s baseball team working with the Hawkeye’s hitters and outfielders, is a goal-driven young person, according to Melsted.
And, Lund has to be as a bio-chemistry student who wants to become a doctor.
“My whole life I just had an idea of being a doctor,” Lund said. “I’m a big people person, relationship person and always just wanted to help the community the best way I can. I like the path I’m on. I’m excited for what is to come.”
Melsted has been impressed by Lund’s drive.
“Abbie, I think needs to be given kudos,” Melsted said. “Bio-chemistry is one of the toughest majors on our campus. It is time intensive. It is not just biology or chemistry, it’s both. Her plate is full, but she does a really good job of balancing that (of being a student and an athlete).”
Second-seeded Augustana will play the winner of Minot State and Sioux Falls at 2 p.m. Thursday. Upper Iowa, seeded eighth, plays Southwest Minnesota State at 10 a.m. in a first round game Thursday.
