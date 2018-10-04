League reports
Thursday's results
MASTERS/STORM -- Gershman Mortgage 3,465. Storm 1,207. Cam Satterlee 805-300, 300. Todd Terhune 751-257. Andy Buelow 737-277. Jacob Bedard 732-268. Nathan Wright 728-267. Troy Fuller 711. Stephen Schneiders 710. Adam Jarchow 705. Zach Beschorner 702. Andy Ames 266. Adam Ramsey 259. Shan DeBower 257. Rich Gronowski 298.
CEDAR -- Auntie Jo's Embroidery 3,780-1,292. Men: Josh Peverill 744-279. Women: Chelsea Friedley 332-124.
INDEPENDENT -- New York Life 3,596-1,240. Men: Jeff Johnson 764-279. Eric Smith 689-247. Port Beattie 678-280. Women: Angie Fangman 570-206.
MAPLE -- Life Investors 2,649-939. Tracy McChane 556-236. Pam St. John 544-196. Karen Bossom 488-180. Judy Toepfer 180.
MAPLE MERCHENTS MIXED -- 3 Stooges 2,112-782. Women: Carol Eichelberger 507-186. Gloria Hill 471-181. Debbie Lehman 431. Mary Kaufman 174. Men: Dave Goodwin 581-234. Randy Magee 549-192. Bob Anderson 515. Brian Goodwin 202.
VP3P -- The Broken Record 1,642-573. Men: Keegan Siggins 587-211. Bill Henriksen 551-217. George Meeks 535-219. Women: Sara McChane 632-215. Sarah Siggins 440-156. Dee Meeks 440. Lisa Henriksen 165.
SWINGING SENIORS -- Shud-A-Been 2,581. Gutter Busters 888. Men: Howard Coffin 504-190. Bill Robinson 489. Arnie Swanson 451. Mel Gardner 207. Roger Duffy 164. Women: Dianne Pearson 380-138. Jan Miller 278-114. Ruby Wegener 262. Jeanne Buss 107.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.