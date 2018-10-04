Clip art bowling

League reports

Thursday's results

MASTERS/STORM -- Gershman Mortgage 3,465. Storm 1,207. Cam Satterlee 805-300, 300. Todd Terhune 751-257. Andy Buelow 737-277. Jacob Bedard 732-268. Nathan Wright 728-267. Troy Fuller 711. Stephen Schneiders 710. Adam Jarchow 705. Zach Beschorner 702. Andy Ames 266. Adam Ramsey 259. Shan DeBower 257. Rich Gronowski 298. 

CEDAR -- Auntie Jo's Embroidery 3,780-1,292. Men: Josh Peverill 744-279. Women: Chelsea Friedley 332-124. 

INDEPENDENT -- New York Life 3,596-1,240. Men: Jeff Johnson 764-279. Eric Smith 689-247. Port Beattie 678-280. Women: Angie Fangman 570-206. 

MAPLE -- Life Investors 2,649-939. Tracy McChane 556-236. Pam St. John 544-196. Karen Bossom 488-180. Judy Toepfer 180. 

MAPLE MERCHENTS MIXED -- 3 Stooges 2,112-782. Women: Carol Eichelberger 507-186. Gloria Hill 471-181. Debbie Lehman 431. Mary Kaufman 174. Men: Dave Goodwin 581-234. Randy Magee 549-192. Bob Anderson 515. Brian Goodwin 202. 

VP3P -- The Broken Record 1,642-573. Men: Keegan Siggins 587-211. Bill Henriksen 551-217. George Meeks 535-219. Women: Sara McChane 632-215. Sarah Siggins 440-156. Dee Meeks 440. Lisa Henriksen 165. 

SWINGING SENIORS -- Shud-A-Been 2,581. Gutter Busters 888. Men: Howard Coffin 504-190. Bill Robinson 489. Arnie Swanson 451. Mel Gardner 207. Roger Duffy 164. Women: Dianne Pearson 380-138. Jan Miller 278-114. Ruby Wegener 262. Jeanne Buss 107. 

